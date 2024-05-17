Potential Pistons Draft Target Compared to Warriors' Steph Curry
For the third year in a row, the Detroit Pistons will have the No. 5 pick in the NBA Draft. As the draft combine goes on, one potential draftee drew comparisons to one of the game's top stars.
Among the possible prospects the Pistons will have a chance to draft is Reed Sheppard. He is a 6-foot-3 combo guard that played in college last year at Kentucky. As a freshman, Sheppard averaged 12.5 PPG, 4.1 RPG, and 4.5 APG.
Over the past few days, ESPN's Jonathan Givony has given out comps for some of the lottery-projected prospects in the upcoming class. When breaking down Sheppard, he compared him to Steph Curry when he entered the combine back in 2009.
Physical stature isn't the only way Sheppard can be compared to Curry. The Kentucky guard is one of the top three-point shooting prospects in this draft class. In his lone college season, Sheppard shot a stellar 52.1% from beyond the arc on over four attempts per game.
This eye-popping shooting percentage is what makes Sheppard an enticing draft target for the Pistons. With two non-shooters in their starting lineup, spacing was a major concern on the offensive end. Detroit rectified this issue slightly at the trade deadline, but shooting should still be a prioirty this offseason.
Based on how mock drafts have played out, Sheppard is someone who will likely still be on the board for the Pistons at No. 5. He's consistently been in the top ten, but has been scattered all over. While his game isn't flashy for a top-five pick, Sheppard's fit on the Pistons make him worhty of drafting.