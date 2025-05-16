All Pistons

Radio Host Makes Case for Pistons to Pursue Trade for Celtics Player

Should the Pistons pursue Celtics guard Derrick White?

Dec 14, 2023; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla talks with guard Jaylen Brown (7) and guard Derrick White (9) from the sideline as they take on the Cleveland Cavaliers at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images / David Butler II-Imagn Images
The Boston Celtics could find themselves in a tough spot next year. Not only were they already predicted to make some notable roster changes for financial reasons, but the Celtics also lost their franchise cornerstone, Jayson Tatum, to an Achilles injury recently.

If the Celtics are searching for a small shake-up, one Detroit-based radio host makes a case for the Detroit Pistons to get involved. Mike Valenti suggested that Derrick White should be the team’s target.

“I don’t think it would cost you that much,” Valenti said. “I think he’s built to be a Detroit Piston.”

Feb 26, 2025; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Boston Celtics guard Derrick White (9) dribbles defended by Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) in the first half at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images / Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

White spent the first chunk of his career with the San Antonio Spurs, where he slowly climbed the ranks. During the 2021-2022 season, the Celtics acquired White and trotted him off the bench for 22 games.

In the following year, the veteran guard played all 82 games, picking up 70 starts. After averaging 12 points and four assists, while shooting 38 percent from three, White was looking to be a game-changing role-player for a championship-hungry Boston team.

"Derrick White in the backcourt with Cade Cunningham is perfection,” Valenti continued. “White can draw the more difficult defensive assignment every night, he can run the offense and get Cade off the ball to give him some more action into the offense. And it’s a player who is signed for four years."

Next year, White is set to make $28 million in salary. He’ll see his salary rise as high as $32.5 million in 2027-2028. The contract’s final year is a player option, which is set for $34.8 million for the 2028-2029 season.

White becoming available next season isn’t far-fetched, but he definitely won’t come cheap. The Pistons would have to pull the plug early on the development of one of their promising homegrown players and then some. That’s the price teams have to pay to swap out potential over experience, while attempting to put a championship-contender together.

For what it’s worth, the Pistons don’t seem eager to strike a big deal just yet. While nothing should be ruled out, Trajan Langdon has committed to playing a patient game since signing on in Detroit last year. So far, that strategy has worked in his favor.

JUSTIN GRASSO

Justin Grasso is a credentialed writer and publisher covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation. Grasso got his start in sports media in 2016 with FantasyPros, working the news desk, providing game-by-game player analysis and updates on the Portland Trail Blazers and the Golden State Warriors. By 2017, he joined FanSided’s Philadelphia Eagles site as a staff writer. After spending one season covering the Eagles as a staff writer, Grasso was promoted to become the site’s Co-Editor. For the next two NFL seasons, he covered the Eagles closely before broadening his NFL coverage. For a brief stint, Grasso covered the NFL on a national basis after joining Heavy.com as an NFL news desk writer. In 2019, Grasso joined the 76ers' beat on a part-time basis, stepping into a role with South Jersey’s 97.3 ESPN. Ahead of the 2019-2020 NBA season, he concluded a three-year stint covering the Eagles and joined the Sixers beat full-time. Grasso has covered the 76ers exclusively since then for Sports Illustrated. He is a member of the Pro Basketball Writer’s Association. Twitter: @JGrasso_ Instagram: @JGrassoNBA

