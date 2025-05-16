Radio Host Makes Case for Pistons to Pursue Trade for Celtics Player
The Boston Celtics could find themselves in a tough spot next year. Not only were they already predicted to make some notable roster changes for financial reasons, but the Celtics also lost their franchise cornerstone, Jayson Tatum, to an Achilles injury recently.
If the Celtics are searching for a small shake-up, one Detroit-based radio host makes a case for the Detroit Pistons to get involved. Mike Valenti suggested that Derrick White should be the team’s target.
“I don’t think it would cost you that much,” Valenti said. “I think he’s built to be a Detroit Piston.”
White spent the first chunk of his career with the San Antonio Spurs, where he slowly climbed the ranks. During the 2021-2022 season, the Celtics acquired White and trotted him off the bench for 22 games.
In the following year, the veteran guard played all 82 games, picking up 70 starts. After averaging 12 points and four assists, while shooting 38 percent from three, White was looking to be a game-changing role-player for a championship-hungry Boston team.
"Derrick White in the backcourt with Cade Cunningham is perfection,” Valenti continued. “White can draw the more difficult defensive assignment every night, he can run the offense and get Cade off the ball to give him some more action into the offense. And it’s a player who is signed for four years."
Next year, White is set to make $28 million in salary. He’ll see his salary rise as high as $32.5 million in 2027-2028. The contract’s final year is a player option, which is set for $34.8 million for the 2028-2029 season.
White becoming available next season isn’t far-fetched, but he definitely won’t come cheap. The Pistons would have to pull the plug early on the development of one of their promising homegrown players and then some. That’s the price teams have to pay to swap out potential over experience, while attempting to put a championship-contender together.
For what it’s worth, the Pistons don’t seem eager to strike a big deal just yet. While nothing should be ruled out, Trajan Langdon has committed to playing a patient game since signing on in Detroit last year. So far, that strategy has worked in his favor.