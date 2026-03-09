Why Pistons Depth Needs to Step Up Following Blowout Loss to Heat

After suffering arguably one of their most devastating losses of the season, blowing a 23-point lead to lose 107-105 to the Brooklyn Nets, the Detroit Pistons were in desperate need of a confidence booster on the road against the Miami Heat.

It didn't get any better for the Pistons as their struggles continued, losing 121-110 to the Miami Heat, their fourth consecutive loss.

The Pistons' play was sluggish from the start, as the Heat jumped out to a 13-2 lead, a run that Detroit was never able to recover from. The Heat led by as many as 29 in Sunday night’s win, with Tyler Herro leading Miami, scoring 25 points, six rebounds, and three assists.

With their fourth consecutive loss, many Pistons fans are in full panic mode. The Pistons' lead as the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference is now down to just three games, with the Boston Celtics looking energized with the return of their star Jayson Tatum.

The way the Pistons have been performing in their last four games hasn't been what fans have been accustomed to seeing throughout what has been an impressive season up to this point. The energy and aggressive play that helped the Pistons become one of the best teams in the league seem to be missing, and fans are desperate for it to return.

Pistons Depth Players Struggle In Loss to Heat

Mar 8, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Detroit Pistons forward Isaiah Stewart (28) fouls Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) during the first half at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Rhona Wise-Imagn Images | Rhona Wise-Imagn Images

While poor three-point shooting and slow starts have been two of the biggest issues for the Pistons in their games after the NBA All-Star Break, the struggling performances from their depth were on display in the loss to the Heat.

In the loss, a majority of the Pistons' offensive production came from Cade Cunningham and Jalen Duren, who combined for 50 points. Outside of their performances, the only other two players who made a significant impact offensively were Isaiah Stewart (14 points) and Paul Reed (10 points).

Notable depth pieces that received valuable minutes for the Pistons, including Duncan Robinson, Tobias Harris, and Ronald Holland II, didn’t have much of an impact for the Pistons in their loss to the Heat. The performance and consistency of the Pistons' depth pieces, especially in a potential playoff series against the Celtics or Cavaliers, are critical for advancing in the postseason.

The Pistons' failure to address three-point shooting and depth at the trade deadline is an issue that could be their downfall, especially when facing a Celtics team with multiple players that can make them uncomfortable on both ends of the floor. It’s also why the Cavaliers feel confident about facing off against the Pistons in a potential seven-game series, as they recently beat Detroit 113-109, without their star, Donovan Mitchell.

With the lackluster loss to the Heat behind them, the Pistons look to snap their four-game skid when they face the Nets in Brooklyn on Tuesday night. The tip-off from the Barclays Center on Tuesday night is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET.