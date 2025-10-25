Ron Holland Makes One Thing Clear About Pistons Being a Tough Watch
Ron Holland and the Detroit Pistons were in search of their first win on Friday night in Texas.
Facing the Houston Rockets for their second matchup of the season, the game wasn’t easy on the eyes. Whistles were going off through the first half, and the Pistons were struggling to get out of their own way.
To make matters worse, the Pistons lost their starting center, Jalen Duren, to a flagrant two ejection. Despite being shorthanded for the second half, the next-man-up mentality went into effect and worked out for Detroit.
via @ron2kholland: Don’t matter how it look…Just get it done!
Ron Holland took to social media after the game to make it clear that the Pistons are simply focused on the goal of winning the game.
On Friday night, Holland came off the bench for six minutes in the first half of action. He struggled from the field, making just one of his shots, but tacked on three points from the charity stripe.
By the end of the game, Holland had a little under 13 minutes played. He went 3-7 from the field, producing 11 points. Beyond the scoring, Holland dished out three assists, snatched two steals, and came down with five rebounds.
The Pistons had 31 fouls on the night, and Holland was one of two players to foul out with six. Despite the early exit, the Pistons' sophomore is feeling good about his team’s ability to overcome the foul trouble and still defeat an impressive Rockets team with a 115-111 victory.
JB Bickerstaff and the Pistons have high hopes for Holland this season, as he looks to take a notable jump. Last season, Holland landed on the Pistons as their fifth-overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft. He was entering that situation, coming out of the NBA G League Ignite program.
Throughout his 81-game run last season, Holland averaged 6.4 points on 47 percent shooting on the offensive end. He posted averages of 2.7 rebounds and 1.0 assists, while seeing the court for 15.6 minutes of action.
Holland has started the year off with a bench role, but his minutes went up in the first game. The sophomore saw the court for 27 minutes. During that time, he produced 19 points while shooting 60 percent from the field. The second-year forward added four rebounds, three assists, two steals, and one block in the Pistons’ loss against the Chicago Bulls.
It hasn’t been pretty or perfect for the Pistons so far, but they are getting back on the right track. As for Holland, he seems to be making great strides during his second season.