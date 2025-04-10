Shaq Siding With Pistons in Potential Playoff Series vs Knicks
For the first time in over five years, the Detroit Pistons find themselves gearing up for the postseason. Even though this will be the first taste of playoff action for the young core, one NBA legend likes their chances of pulling off an upset.
While things could change in the next four days, the Pistons are currently on course to take on the New York Knicks in round one. After making a pair of big trades in the offseason, Jalen Brunson and company have been one of the top teams in the East this year. Their 50-29 record is good for third place, trailing only the Boston Celtics and Cleveland Cavaliers.
On Tuesday night, Shaquille O'Neal gave his blunt thoughts on the Knicks with the postseason looming. Speaking on live TV, the Hall of Fame big man doesn't see New York getting out of the first round and believes the Pistons are more than capable of pulling off an upset.
"But I don't think they're good enough to advance to the second round, that's just me personally," Shaq said of a possible Knicks-Pistons series. "Hell yeah, Cade, Hell yeah. Isaiah Stewart, oh yes."
Seeing that they haven't been to the playoffs in some time, the Pistons shouldn't be purposely trying to fall into a specific spot in the standings. That said, of the possible opponents, the Knicks might be the best option for Detroit in round one. Aside from Brunson just returning from injury, New York is a team they've had success against in the regular season.
The Pistons have had the Knicks' number thus far, winning two of their three matchups this season. It's also worth noting that both victories came at Madison Square Garden. Cade Cunningham has also had a lot of individual success against the Knicks, averaging 29.0 PPG, 6.0 RPG, and 8.3 APG across three games.
Cunningham and company will have an opportunity to feel even more confident against New York on Thursday, as they'll face the Knicks for a fourth and final time in the regular season.