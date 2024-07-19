Tobias Harris Explains Decision to Sign With Detroit Pistons
The Detroit Pistons had an abundance of cap space on their hands this summer, but decided not to take any big swings. Instead, they targeted veterans with complementary skill sets who could help raise the ceiling of the team’s young core.
Among the veterans the Pistons signed was Tobias Harris. Following an extended run with the Philadelphia 76ers, the veteran forward returned to Detroit on a two-year deal.
Earlier this week, Harris was among the many Pistons players to show up and cheer on the team in Summer League action. While there, he stopped to do a quick interview. During the conversation, he touched on what led him to signing with the Pistons in free agency. For him, Detroit is a city that will always have a special place in his heart.
“Detroit always had a place in my heart from the time that I was there originally,” Harris said. “I met my wife in Detroit…For me, it was an opportunity to be part of a young group that is taking the right steps in the right direction. To really turn this thing around, that mean a lot for me.”
The main thing Harris will be bringing to the Pistons is mentorship. However, he is still a highly productive player on the court. In 70 games with the Sixers last season, he averaged 17.2 PPG, 6.5 RPG, and 3.1 APG on 48/35/87 shooting splits.
Joining the Pistons will be a change of pace for Harris compared to his time in Philly. While there, he was trying to compete for a championship alongside a superstar in Joel Embiid. Now, he’ll be trying to aid a more youthful team as they look to take a step forward towards being competitive.