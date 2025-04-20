All Pistons

Tobias Harris Explains What Went Wrong for Pistons vs Knicks in Game 1

Tobias Harris assessed the Pistons' shortcomings against the Knicks on Saturday for Game 1.

Justin Grasso

Jan 13, 2025; New York, New York, USA; Detroit Pistons forward Tobias Harris (12) controls the ball against New York Knicks guard Josh Hart (3) during the third quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images
Jan 13, 2025; New York, New York, USA; Detroit Pistons forward Tobias Harris (12) controls the ball against New York Knicks guard Josh Hart (3) during the third quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images / Brad Penner-Imagn Images
Tobias Harris and the Detroit Pistons seemed to be well on their way to a Game 1 victory on the road at Madison Square Garden against the New York Knicks. With an eight-point lead in the fourth quarter, Detroit controlled its own destiny.

Unfortunately for the Pistons, there was a major momentum shift. The seasoned Knicks weren’t willing to go down without a fight. The result? A comeback victory in favor of the third-seeded Knicks.

“Little things add up,” Tobias Harris told reporters after the game. “You can look at the offensive boards, 50-50 balls out there, the turnovers hurt as well.”

Apr 19, 2025; New York, New York, USA; Detroit Pistons forward Tobias Harris (12) looks to drive past New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) and guard Josh Hart (3) in Game One of the First Round of the NBA Playoffs at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images / Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

The moment proved to be too big for a young Pistons team by the end of Game 1. That eight-point lead slipped into a 13-point deficit at the snap of a finger. A 40-point fourth quarter for the home team was just what the Knicks needed to take a 1-0 series lead.

“Every game is a learning experience,” Harris added after the game.

“Gave up too many threes for them, let certain guys get hot out there that can hurt you. We just got to do better with our overall execution on the defensive end, especially in that fourth quarter, giving up 40 points, that’s way too many points in a playoff game.”

The Knicks defeated the Pistons 123-112. Surprisingly, that’s the first time the Pistons lost on the road at MSG this year, after taking down the Knicks both times on the road during the regular season.

While Detroit slipped and came up short in their first playoff outing since 2019, Harris is confident the young team will take it in stride and look ahead to Game 2 with a clear mind.

The Pistons will remain in New York, set to face the Knicks for Game 2 at 7:30 PM ET on Monday night.

