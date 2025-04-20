Tobias Harris Explains What Went Wrong for Pistons vs Knicks in Game 1
Tobias Harris and the Detroit Pistons seemed to be well on their way to a Game 1 victory on the road at Madison Square Garden against the New York Knicks. With an eight-point lead in the fourth quarter, Detroit controlled its own destiny.
Unfortunately for the Pistons, there was a major momentum shift. The seasoned Knicks weren’t willing to go down without a fight. The result? A comeback victory in favor of the third-seeded Knicks.
“Little things add up,” Tobias Harris told reporters after the game. “You can look at the offensive boards, 50-50 balls out there, the turnovers hurt as well.”
The moment proved to be too big for a young Pistons team by the end of Game 1. That eight-point lead slipped into a 13-point deficit at the snap of a finger. A 40-point fourth quarter for the home team was just what the Knicks needed to take a 1-0 series lead.
“Every game is a learning experience,” Harris added after the game.
“Gave up too many threes for them, let certain guys get hot out there that can hurt you. We just got to do better with our overall execution on the defensive end, especially in that fourth quarter, giving up 40 points, that’s way too many points in a playoff game.”
The Knicks defeated the Pistons 123-112. Surprisingly, that’s the first time the Pistons lost on the road at MSG this year, after taking down the Knicks both times on the road during the regular season.
While Detroit slipped and came up short in their first playoff outing since 2019, Harris is confident the young team will take it in stride and look ahead to Game 2 with a clear mind.
The Pistons will remain in New York, set to face the Knicks for Game 2 at 7:30 PM ET on Monday night.