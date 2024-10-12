Tobias Harris Goes Viral for Pistons Preseason Debut vs. Suns
Friday night marked the preseason debut for Tobias Harris back in a Detroit Pistons uniform.
As the Pistons paid a visit to the Phoenix Suns for a rematch of Tuesday night’s loss, they were happy to add Harris to the starting lineup after playing in their first two games without him.
Last Sunday, Harris came down with COVID. As a result, he was ruled out for the team’s preseason opener against the Milwaukee Bucks. Unfortunately, he wasn’t cleared in time for the second outing on Tuesday against the Suns at the Breslin Center.
Before the Pistons hit the road for Phoenix on Thursday, they held a practice session in Detroit. Harris returned to the floor, which had all signs pointing to him returning on Friday.
Sure enough, that was the case, and the Pistons will be more than satisfied with what the veteran forward brought to the table.
Tobias Harris Shines vs. Phoenix Suns
Harris’ impressive showing with the Pistons on Friday had him trending on social media. NBA fans liked what the Pistons forward showed in his first set of action with Detroit this preseason.
@pistons_jack: “People really clowned Detroit for this signing 🤣”
@nsitto2: “This is exactly why the Detroit Pistons went out and signed Tobias Harris. A+ addition.”
@A_BruhMan: "I'm so glad we signed Tobias Harris, he's perfect at the PF spot for us."
@MobHoops: “TOBIAS HARRIS IS A DAWG”
@Halbridious: “Tobias Harris is a totally functional NBA player and it's been so long since we could watch that here in Detroit man.”
@MrTonyMui: “Tobias Harris is the veteran the Piston needed all along. I think they make the play-in this year.”
Harris checked into Friday’s game for 27 minutes. He put up 13 shots from the field, with four coming from beyond the arc. By knocking down eight of his attempts and going 4-5 from the charity stripe, Harris finished the game with 22 points.
He also tacked on five rebounds, three assists, two steals, and one block. It’s just one preseason game in a Pistons uniform for the veteran forward, but it’s safe to say Pistons fans approve the signing right about now.