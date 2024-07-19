Tobias Harris Offers First Impression on Detroit Pistons' Young Core
This offseason, Tobias Harris opted for a change of pace in his career and signed a two-year deal with the Detroit Pistons. As he gets ready to take on his biggest leadership role in the league, the veteran forward is already impressed with the young group of talent around him.
Over the past few years, the Pistons have been able to collect a handful of interesting prospects. The most promising is Cade Cunningham, who is fresh off signing a history extension with Detroit. They also have an impressive two-way big man in Jalen Duren, along with a pair of versatile forwards like Ausar Thompson and Ron Holland.
While making an appearance at Summer League with a handful of his new teammates, Harris talked about the Pistons’ young core in an interview. He has been most impressed with their mindset and willingness to learn.
“I just been around for a few days. Just seeing the work ethic, seeing the eagerness to learn, it’s huge” Harris said. “For me, just to come in an be a vet voice for all these guys on an off the floor.”
After finishing with the league’s worst record last season, the Pistons are looking to see massive improvements in 2025. The organization hopes Harris can be a catalyst in this with his mentorship and play.
Harris has touched a lot on being a vocal leader for this team, but he is also capable of improving the on-court product as well. Along with being one of the NBA’s more durable players, he is a productive do-it-all forward. Last season with the Sixers, Harris averaged 17.2 PPG, 6.5 RPG, and 3.1 APG while shooting 35% from deep.