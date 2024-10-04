Tobias Harris Praises the Development of Detroit Pistons Center
With their sizable amount of cap space this summer, the big move the Detroit Pistons made was reuniting with Tobias Harris on a two-year deal. As the veteran forward gears up for his second stint with the franchise, he praised the work of one of their under-the-radar signings.
Harris was one of two players the Pistons signed this summer that spent last season with the Philadelphia 76ers. The other was Paul Reed, who landed in Detroit after being waived by the Eastern Conference contender.
Reed, a former second-round pick, managed to carve out a role for himself during his short stint with the Sixers. Last season, he was the primary backup to former MVP Joel Embiid. Now, he finds himself in camp once again battling for a rotation spot.
Having gotten the chance to see Reed's work up close for years, Harris understands the work he's put in to get to this point. While speaking to reporters at training camp, the Pistons veteran praised his strong work ethic.
“Paul is a heck of a player. He has worked his tail off, day in and day out," Harris said. "I'm proud of the work he has put in. He is a player to watch out for.”
Reed, 25, is coming off his best season in the pros thus far. He played in all 82 games for the Sixers, and averaged 7.3 PPG and 6.0 RPG off the bench. Reed also connected on 37% of his threes, but on very low volume.
As a small-ball center, Reed gives the Pistons some optionality. He did play alongside Embiid for brief stretches, and Detroit could do the same with him and Duren. That said, he'll likely be competing for the backup minutes with Isaiah Stewart.