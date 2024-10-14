Warriors Player Goes Viral for Highlight Plays vs. Pistons
The Detroit Pistons struggled on the road on Sunday night against a Golden State Warriors team that missed a couple of key players.
Even without the presence of Stephen Curry and Draymond Green, the Warriors took care of business against an improving Detroit team. The second-year forward Trayce Jackson-Davis had a lot to do with that.
With key players out, the sophomore forward had a chance to make some noise as he collected the start against the Pistons. Jackson-Davis surely didn’t disappoint as he put together a couple of highlight plays that made a ton of noise on social media Sunday night.
Big Defensive Stop
Starting at the center spot for the night, Jackson-Davis put together a stellar defensive outing. He ended up coming away with three blocks. On the glass, he acquired seven defensive rebounds and generated three second-chance opportunities on offense.
Jackson-Davis finished the game with ten rebounds, which helped him secure a double-double.
Scoring in the Paint
Jackson-Davis was a threat on the inside on Sunday night, taking care of business with his scoring. He finished the night with 12 points, tying Jonathan Kuminga, Brandin Podziemski, and Kevon Looney in scoring the third-most amount of points on the team.
At full health, Jackson-Davis will have a hard time finding a role within the Warriors’ starting five, but a strong preseason campaign could help him lock in more of a consistent reserve role compared to what he had last year.
The former 57th overall pick out of Indiana split time between Golden State and its G League affiliate in Santa Cruz. Last season, Jackson-Davis played in 68 games for the Warriors. He averaged eight points and five rebounds off the bench.