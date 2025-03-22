Warriors Sign 7-Year NBA Veteran, Ex-Pistons Player
Ahead of their Saturday night matchup against the Atlanta Hawks, the Golden State Warriors decided to sign a former Detroit Pistons player for the remainder of the 2024-2025 NBA season. The seven-year NBA veteran Kevin Knox will stick around with Golden State.
Knox recently wrapped up a set of 10-day contracts with the Warriors. His second deal expired on March 10. While Knox remained an NBA free agent for over one week, the Warriors kept him in mind. Now, he’s back with the team for the rest of their run this year.
via @ShamsCharania: The Golden State Warriors will sign forward Kevin Knox to a deal for the rest of the season, sources tell ESPN. The former No. 9 pick averaged 4 points and 7 minutes over 7 games for the Warriors in February and March.
Knox started his career with the New York Knicks. Entering the NBA as the ninth-overall pick out of Kentucky, expectations were high for the former five-star recruit out of Tampa, Florida.
Knox spent four seasons playing for the Knicks. He appeared in 195 games, averaging eight points on 35 percent shooting from three.
During the 2022 trade deadline, the Knicks traded Knox to the Atlanta Hawks. He spent just 17 games on the court for the Hawks, averaging under seven minutes of playing time. When Knox became a free agent during the summer of 2022, he signed with the Pistons.
At first, Knox played 42 games in Detroit. he averaged six points and three rebounds with the Pistons. At the 2023 trade deadline, the Pistons sent Knox to the Portland Trail Blazers. Last season, Knox ended up back on the Pistons for a second stint, re-signing with the team in November 2023. After another 31-game run, Knox was traded to the Utah Jazz. He was waived, leading him to join the Blazers’ G League affiliate.
This season, Knox spent most of the year playing for the Warriors’ G League affiliate in Santa Cruz. He received a call-up in late February. After seven games with the Warriors, Knox will get a chance to compete with a playoff-ready team.