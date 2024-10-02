Watch: Pistons Assistant Working on Key Skill With Second-Year Forward
Heading into Detroit Pistons training camp, one of the most interesting names to monitor is Ausar Thompson. After being shut down at the end of last season due to a blood clot, he is still going through obstacles to fully re-join the team.
During his press conference at media day, Trajan Langdon provided the latest regarding Thompson. The former No. 5 pick is still waiting to get fully cleared, but is able to participate in individual workouts. While the work he can put in is limited, Thompson still seems to be making the most of his time.
Over the summer, the Pistons went through a lot of change. One of the biggest being within the coaching staff. J.B. Bickerstaff replacing Monty Williams has garnered most of the attention, but there is another key addition the franchise made in regards to coaching. That being bringing in shooting specialist Fred Vinson to serve as an assistant coach.
At the first day of training camp, Vinson has already gotten to work with one of the Pistons' key players. Footage surfaced of him working with Thompson one-on-one to continue improving his mechanics.
Before being shut down, Thompson showcased an all-around skill set for the Pistons. That said, three-point shooting is by far the key area in his development. Thompson stepped out beyond the arc 113 times as a rookie and was only able to convert 21 of those attempts (18.6%).
It goes without saying how important it is for Thompson to become even average from beyond the arc. Knowing this, the Pistons brought in a specialist who can help him turn a corner in this area of his game. If Thompson is able to show some remblence of an outside shot, he'll become an even more important piece of Detroit's core moving forward.
Seeing that he can only work out by himself at this point, working closely with Vinson on his shot is a great way to maximize his time in training camp.