Western Conference Guard Named as Trade Target for Detroit Pistons
Currently battling for a spot in the playoffs in the Eastern Conference, the Detroit Pistons could easily make a case to be buyers at the trade deadline. With less than 48 hours to go, one former lottery pick has been tossed out as a possible target.
On Tuesday, The Athletic put out it's latest NBA power rankings. Along with new placement, one trade target was mentioned for all 30 teams. The Pistons find themselves slotted in at No. 17, in between the Dallas Mavericks and Golden State Warriors. As for their trade candidate, Utah Jazz guard Collin Sexton was brought up.
Sexton would fit several objectives for Detroit. The Pistons could use another ballhandler to relieve All-Star Cade Cunningham. Sexton is shooting a career-best 41 percent from 3. Jaden Ivey is out indefinitely with a broken leg. And Sexton had Pistons coach J.B. Bickerstaff earlier in his career.
As a combo guard who is at his best when scoring the ball, Sexton could fill the void left by Jaden Ivey in the Pistons' backcourt. On the season, he is averaging 18.3 PPG and 4.1 APG in 46 appearances for the Jazz. As previously mentioned, Sexton is also putting together the best three-point shooting season of his pro career.
Sexton makes sense for the Pistons on the court, and isn't a big commitment financially. He is set to make $18.3 million this season and is on the books for $19.1 million in 2026.
Between the fit and short-term money, this is a move that could be worth considering for the Pistons. That said, it would ultimately come down to what the Utah Jazz are seeking in return for Sexton. He would be an upgrade to the roster, but isn't a player worth paying a steep price to acquire.