What’s Paul Reed’s Contract With Detroit Pistons?
The Detroit Pistons added a new big man this week in former Philadelphia 76ers center Paul Reed.
While Detroit has been working the free agency and trade markets in order to add new veterans to the roster, they managed to claim Reed on the waiver wire.
Earlier this week, Reed found himself waived by the Sixers. As the Sixers added former Pistons big man, Andre Drummond, they felt comfortable enough to cut some of their depth in the front court.
Being that Reed’s salary wasn’t fully guaranteed after the Sixers missed the second round of the 2024 NBA Playoffs, Philly cut ties. The Pistons will take advantage of the situation.
A Look at Reed’s Contract
Being that Reed didn’t hit the open market, the Pistons acquired him on his original contract.
For the 2024-2025 season, Reed could earn up to $7.7 million, according to Spotrac. Next year, he could collect a little over $8 million before he becomes an unrestricted free agent in 2026-2027.
Last summer, Reed became a restricted free agent for the Sixers. He received an offer from the Utah Jazz, which was a three-year deal worth $23 million. The Sixers matched it, bringing him back for a fourth season.
When the Jazz made the offer, they got creative with the salary terms. In 2024-2025, Reed’s contract isn’t fully guaranteed until January 10, 2025, according to Spotrac. That date one year later remains relevant, as the same terms apply for the third season of the deal.
Detroit’s plan for Paul Reed are unclear at the moment. In Philly, Reed was typically utilized as the backup center. However, the young veteran often showed an interest in potentially playing at the power forward spot.
Over the past four seasons, Reed appeared in 215 games with the Sixers. Last year, he played a full 82-game run, even collecting 24 starts. While averaging a little under 20 minutes per game, Reed produced seven points while shooting 54 percent from the field. He came down with six rebounds per game, and averaged one block.
The former NBA G League MVP has enough experience to earn a real look for a potential prominent role in Detroit. It appears the Pistons are intrigued with what Reed could bring to the table.