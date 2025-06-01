Where Detroit Pistons Players Land on 2025 NBA Free Agency Rankings
Heading into the 2025 NBA offseason, the Detroit Pistons have a few key players set to hit the free agency market. Since Detroit put together a stellar season, especially with the help of the veterans they acquired for the year, some will see a pay bump.
You can never fully run it back in the NBA. While the Pistons’ 2025-2026 roster will look very similar to the one they just rolled with in the playoffs, trades and free agency will likely cause a bit of a shake-up.
With free agency nearing, where do the Pistons’ top free agents rank, according to ESPN?
Where the Detroit Pistons’ Free Agents Currently Rank
In a tiered list, the Pistons see their three key free agents in the fifth tier, headlined by Cleveland’s Ty Jerome.
Malik Beasley comes in at No. 16 right behind his current division rival.
What’s Being Said About Beasley?
“Now that Cade Cunningham has triggered a 30% max extension by being named an All-NBAer, the Pistons likely won't have cap space to use for re-signing Beasley, which probably will limit them to the non-tax midlevel as a starting point for a new deal,” writes ESPN’s Kevin Pelton. “But few teams have the cap space to beat that offer. He is expected to get a raise on the $6 million he made this past season.”
Many would probably put their money on Beasley being Detroit’s top target in free agency this year. They aren’t expected to splurge on a top-tier talent, and they already know exactly what Beasley brings to the table. It works. He broke a franchise record in his first season with the team.
The Pistons could never have enough high-volume three-point shooters, and Beasley’s stock reached peak levels playing in Detroit this past year. Other teams will make a bid, but there’s plenty of mutual interest between Beasley and the Pistons’ front office.
The Discussion Surrounding Tim Hardaway Jr.
As ESPN’s Pelton noted, “Hardaway surely wasn't as important to Detroit's surprise playoff season as Beasley was off the bench.” He ranked No. 23 in the NBA on the list.
In the starting five for 77 games, Hardaway took a backseat to Cade Cunningham, Jaden Ivey (when healthy), Jalen Duren, and even sometimes Tobias Harris. Still, Hardaway averaged 11 points and shot the ball at his career-average 36 percent from three.
There were spotty performances in the playoffs from Hardaway, including a zero-point effort in Game 2 against the New York Knicks, an eight-point effort on 2-10 shooting in Game 5, and a seven-point showing on 3-11 shooting in Game 6. He had strong scoring showings in the other three matchups, but they didn’t result in wins. Pelton noted that after Hardaway proved to be a “reliable veteran capable of toggling back and forth between the wing spots,” it seems likely that the Pistons will reward Hardaway with a new deal. However, that might not be a popular opinion in the Motor City.
Did Dennis Schroder Do Enough to Boost His Stock?
Right after Hardaway comes Dennis Schroder, who ranks at No. 24 to nearly close off the fifth and final tier.
The 31-year-old knows change in the NBA. Since landing in the league in 2013 as a 20-year-old on the Atlanta Hawks, Schroder has played for a total of nine teams. Just last season, he suited up for three teams, concluding the year in Detroit.
After appearing in 23 games with the Brooklyn Nets, Schroder was considered a notable acquisition for the Steph Curry-led Golden State Warriors. His numbers took a noticeable dip, and the Warriors quickly aimed higher for a different acquisition. Once Jimmy Butler was on the Warriors’ radar, Schroder found himself moved again. With the Pistons, he found an important role in the second unit.
In 28 games, Schroder averaged 11 points and five assists. He had a major impact in the playoffs, posting 13 points per game on 49 percent shooting from the field and 48 percent shooting from three. The 31-year-old was one of the few players with postseason experience in Detroit, and he brought it in the six-game series against the Knicks.
Schroder is valuable in the right situation. The Pistons should strongly consider investing in him as a backup ball-handler if the price is right. Considering he’s struggled to find a long-term home over the years, teams might look elsewhere to avoid following the same path as the others who signed him and felt he was better off as a trade chip rather than a contributor.