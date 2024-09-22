Why a Four-Time NBA All-Star Mentioned Pistons Free Agent Addition
For years, Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green has been one of the most outspoken players in the NBA.
If Green has an opinion about another team’s player, he doesn’t hesitate to sound off when he feels there is a reason to. Recently, the four-time All-Star dished his thoughts on the Philadelphia 76ers’ offseason acquisition of former LA Clippers forward Paul George.
As he spoke about George’s move, Green mentioned a recent Detroit Pistons addition, Tobias Harris.
Why Did Green Mention Harris?
Draymond feels the pressure is on PG in Philly because of what Harris brought to the table in recent years.
“Good luck, Paul George,” Draymond Green said to NFL Insider Jordan Schultz. “He better play well or they’re going to crush Paul George if he don’t play well …. You know why they’re gonna crush Paul George if he don’t play well there? Because they already got a nasty taste in their mouth from their last three that they had with Tobias Harris. They never felt like he brought it, so that’s why.”
That’s not Green saying Harris didn’t “bring it” in Philadelphia—but he clearly thought Sixers fans saw it that way.
Harris’ Sixers tenure came under scrutiny the moment he signed a long-term contract with the team back in 2019. Initially, Philly’s decision to retain Harris on a max contract seemed like a logical move since he was 26 and coming off of a career year when splitting time with the Clippers and the Sixers.
The veteran forward had some decent moments with the Sixers. However, he struggled to live up to the expectations that came with a $180 million deal.
In six seasons with the 76ers, Harris averaged 18 points on 37 percent shooting from deep. He also accounted for seven rebounds per game, along with three assists. In 57 playoff games, Harris produced 16 points and eight rebounds per game while shooting 35 percent from three.
The veteran forward returns to the Pistons next season to play for them for the first time since 2018. Harris enters his situation in Detroit as the team’s most notable offseason signing, leaving the organization excited for his presence. While the 76ers feel the same about their big addition, Draymond Green believes the team’s former max-contracted forward adds some more pressure to PG.