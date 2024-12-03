Will Cade Cunningham Return for Detroit Pistons vs Bucks NBA Cup Game?
The Detroit Pistons planned to play with Cade Cunningham running the point on Saturday against the Philadelphia 76ers. After a talk with Pistons head coach JB Bickerstaff, Cunningham and the team decided he should sit out and avoid risking further injury.
Despite being named a starter for Saturday’s game at home against the Sixers, Cunningham was shockingly scratched late. Some were worried his status for Tuesday’s NBA Cup action could be in danger.
However, that doesn’t seem to be the case at the moment. When the Pistons released their Tuesday night injury report on Monday, Cunningham was not listed. So far, he’s available to play,
While Cunningham’s status could clearly change at the drop of a hat, the circumstances on Tuesday make it unlikely he’ll take on a rest night after dealing with a pelvis injury.
A win against the Milwaukee Bucks would send the Pistons to Las Vegas for the NBA Cup’s knockout round. In Cunningham’s case, it would mark the first time he gets a chance to play professionally in a game that isn’t considered preseason or the regular season.
In order to beat the Bucks and get there, the Pistons will need plenty of contributions from Cunningham. Last Friday, Cunningham returned to his team’s lineup after a three-game absence. He checked in for 33 minutes and scored 24 points on 53 percent shooting from the field.
Along with his scoring, Cunningham produced 11 assists and came down with six rebounds. The Pistons managed to dominate the Indiana Pacers with a 24-point win.
When the Bucks and the Pistons met earlier this year, Cunningham contributed 35 points, seven rebounds, and 11 assists. The Pistons came up short in overtime. They’ll look to get revenge on Tuesday.