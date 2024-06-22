Will New York Knicks Keep Trade Acquisition From Detroit Pistons?
For the last two NBA seasons, the Detroit Pistons employed one of the most intriguing role players for competitive teams on the hunt for a valuable veteran.
Bojan Bogdanovic joined the Pistons ahead of the 2022 NBA season when he was moved for Kelly Olynyk and Saben Lee from the Utah Jazz. Shortly after joining Detroit, the veteran forward inked a significant two-year extension with the organization.
Bogdanovic’s two-year extension was nearly $40 million across two seasons. Although the Pistons wanted to keep him around, the direction of the franchise made him a clear target for playoff-caliber teams, since the Pistons weren’t competitive enough for the postseason just yet.
Bogdanovic finished his first year with the Pistons by averaging 22 points on 49 percent shooting from the field. Last season, he appeared in 28 games, averaging 20 points, and draining 47 percent of his field goals.
As the Pistons were in the midst of a franchise-worst season, the 35-year-old Bogdanovic was practically guaranteed to land somewhere new. The New York Knicks acquired the veteran forward for a 29-game stretch down the regular season.
Bogdanovic averaged 19 minutes on the floor for the Knicks. He produced ten points off the bench, and hit on 37 percent of his shots from long range. While Bogdanovic started off on the right track for the Knicks in the playoffs, knocking down 40 percent of his threes, an injury sidelined him for the remainder of the postseason. He wrapped up the playoff run with just four appearances.
Now, questions surround Bogdanovic’s future in New York. According to HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto, the “expectation” at the moment is that the Knicks will guarantee Bogdanovic’s salary for the 2024-2025 season, rather than cutting him loose. If the Knicks stick with the veteran forward momentarily, he’ll earn roughly $19 million for the next season.
Still, if the Knicks bring Bogdanovic back after trading for him at last year’s deadline, the veteran could find himself on the trade block once again. Veteran role players in the final year of their contract tend to find themselves used as filler for a big trade. If the Knicks need a big upgrade, Bogdanovic could headline a package.
For now, New York will likely remain committed to giving Bogdanovic a look. With a full-time role in Detroit, Bogdanovic proved to be a highly productive player. He could be a critical piece to New York’s bench for their 2024-2025 campaign.