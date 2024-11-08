Will Pistons’ Jaden Ivey Play vs Atlanta Hawks?
Wednesday night’s matchup against the Charlotte Hornets was full of unfortunate scenarios for the Detroit Pistons. After taking on a loss, the Pistons had to worry about the health of two starters, including Jalen Duren and Jaden Ivey.
On Friday, the Pistons are set to face the Atlanta Hawks for the first time this season. They are expected to have their veteran guard, Ivey, in the lineup after he dealt with a concerning setback throughout the fourth quarter of Wednesday’s loss.
What Happened to Jaden Ivey?
A knee to the shin area caused Ivey to experience some pain for a moment. It seemed the young veteran could be headed to the locker room early and calling it a night. However, he returned to the court shortly after to help close out the game.
When the Pistons returned to practice on Thursday, Ivey was undergoing treatment. At that point, it seemed his playing status for Friday’s game against the Atlanta Hawks would be up in the air.
That’s no longer a concern.
As of Friday morning, Ivey is not listed on the Pistons’ injury report. Barring any setbacks, the veteran guard is on pace to face the Hawks on Friday night.
So far, Ivey’s season has been going much better than expected. Despite the ton of doubt surrounding the guard throughout the summer, Ivey has silenced his critics and proved he can thrive alongside the former No. 1 overall pick, Cade Cunningham.
In nine games, Ivey has produced 20 points on 47 percent shooting from the field. From deep, the young veteran knocked down 41 percent of his threes. Along with his scoring, Ivey dished out four assists and came down with four rebounds per game.
The veteran guard is on pace to play in his tenth game on Friday. The Pistons and the Hawks are set to battle it out at 7 PM ET.