Young Veteran’s Future With Pistons Rumored to Be in Question
The Detroit Pistons aren't expected to enter the playoff picture in the Eastern Conference in 2025, which leaves them in a position to potentially act as sellers ahead of the 2025 trade deadline.
This summer, Detroit made key moves as they look to turn the franchise around. After revamping the front office and the coaching staff, the Pistons made some key addition to the rosters in an attempt to mix proven and productive veterans with their core of youngsters.
It’s apparent that several of Detroit’s young players have a long future with the organization. For others, they could find themselves in the rumor mill throughout the 2024-2025 NBA season.
The former fifth-overall pick Jaden Ivey is a name to keep an eye on as the summer winds down. According to Bleacher Report’s Eric Pincus, some NBA sources “wonder” if Ivey is a part of the long-term plan for the Pistons at this stage of the rebuild.
In 2022, the Pistons selected Ivey out of Purdue. With the team being in a rebuild, Ivey earned immediate playing time by starting all but one of the 74 games he played.
While averaging 31 minutes on the court, Ivey scored 16 points per game while shooting 42 percent from the field. He also dished out five assists and averaged four rebounds per game.
Last season, Ivey didn’t hit a sophomore slump, but he regressed. In 77 games, most of which were starts, Ivey produced 15 points per game on 43 percent shooting from the field. He averaged four assists and three rebounds per game.
The fit between Ivey and Cade Cunningham has been questionable through two seasons. With Detroit making some key veteran additions through the trade and free agency markets, Ivey could see a reduced role in season three, ultimately leading to another season of statistical regression.
Fortunately for Detroit, potentially cutting ties with Ivey early wouldn’t mean they have to give him away at a discount price for an interested suitor. There could be a competitive market for Ivey, involving teams with a much better fit and situation for the young and developing guard.
Last month, it was reiterated the New York Knicks once had an interest in Ivey and could be viewed as a team to keep an eye on later on down the line. The Knicks probably wouldn’t be alone in that market.
For the time being, there isn’t much trade smoke surrounding Ivey. However, that could change as the 2024-2025 season plays out.