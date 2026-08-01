2 Moves Detroit Pistons Can Still Make in August

The sports calendar has officially flipped to August, which means that the Detroit Pistons' 2026-27 NBA season is just around the corner.

While offseason moves are slowing down and teams across the league begin preparing for training camp in late September, the Pistons could still make several moves in August.

The Pistons, in an improved Eastern Conference that sees the return of LeBron James, look to remain a top contender following a 60-win regular season, their best since the era of the “Goin to Work Pistons.”

With the season on the horizon, here’s a look at those moves that the Pistons could make in August.

Reach An Agreement With Jalen Duren

May 17, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons center Jalen Duren (0) reacts before game seven of the second round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Pistons have been at a standstill with star center Jalen Duren as they continue to negotiate a potential extension with him this offseason. It’s been an offseason fiasco that has gotten on the nerves of many Pistons fans.

Duren believes he is worthy of a max contract, but his recent postseason performance with the Pistons suggests otherwise. As a 22-year-old All-Star center, Duren has shown his potential, but he’s not worthy of the money he thinks he is just yet.

The further this drags out in the offseason, the more likely it seems that Duren will receive a qualifying offer, and whether he likes it or not, that’s what the Pistons will reach an agreement on with Duren this month and the move that needs to be made.

Sign DeMar DeRozan

Apr 3, 2026; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings guard DeMar DeRozan (10) during the third quarter against the New Orleans Pelicans at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There is one free agent on the market that’s still available and has received interest from several NBA teams. That free agent is former Sacramento Kings veteran guard DeMar DeRozan. While DeRozan has exited his prime years with the Toronto Raptors, the six-time All-Star has still shown his ability to be a talented scorer.

Before the Kings released him following a season in which they finished tied for the worst record in the Western Conference with the Utah Jazz at 22-60, DeRozan was one of the top scorers for Sacramento during the 2025-26 NBA season, averaging 18.4 points, 4.1 assists, and 2.9 rebounds per game.

With the Pistons continuing to look for more scorers to put alongside their star Cade Cunningham, DeRozan could be yet another valuable addition for Detroit. As for his role for the Pistons, he could play the two next to Cunningham or be the first guard option off the bench for Detroit and receive valuable minutes.