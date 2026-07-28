Inside the Stalemate Between the Pistons and Jalen Duren

It looks like the Detroit Pistons and Jalen Duren are at a frustrating stalemate.

But as the Pistons head into training camp ahead of the preseason, there is no desperation from either party to get this deal done, meaning there is hope of finding some common ground. However, time is ticking.

As reported by ESPN’s Shams Charania, Detroit is not willing to budge on what it wants to re-sign Duren for; however, the All-Star centre clearly wants more and an agreement doesn’t seem to be happening any time soon.

The restricted free agency standoff between Jalen Duren and the Pistons could now last all the way until training camp, per @ShamsCharania.



Duren will not budge on his max contract demand, while Detroit isn’t willing to offer it. pic.twitter.com/Oh8z6JmIVX — Evan Sidery (@esidery) July 28, 2026

“I mean technically there's not really a level of urgency quite yet. We're still late July. We haven't even hit August yet,” Charania said on ESPN’s NBA Today.

“ The deadline is really media day. So, we'll see when Jalen Duren and his reps and the Pistons can find some common ground here."

Why the CBA rules are holding everything up

The Pistons continue to remain at this impasse with Duren over a contract extension following the best season of the young centre's career.

The 22-year-old is coming off a breakout 2025-26 campaign in which he averaged career highs of 19.5 points and 10.5 rebounds in 70 games, helping power Detroit to a 60-win season alongside All-NBA guard Cade Cunningham. His emergence earned him his first All-Star selection and made him eligible for a five-year, $287 million rookie maximum extension.

While both sides remain engaged in negotiations, the Pistons have been unwilling to offer Duren the full rookie max, resulting in a stalemate that is not expected to be resolved anytime soon.

Rumors have circled that some have pointed to Duren's woeful playoff performance as the reason for the Pistons' hesitation. However, according to The Detroit News, the bigger concern is the long-term financial impact of a maximum extension under the NBA's collective bargaining agreement.

Pistons president of basketball operations Trajan Langdon is tasked with building a sustainable contender in an era where the league's first and second salary-cap aprons place significant restrictions on teams with expensive rosters.

Those penalties have fundamentally changed how front offices approach long-term roster construction, forcing contenders to carefully weigh every major financial commitment.

Detroit has emerged as one of the Eastern Conference's top teams over the past two seasons, but the organisation is still in the process of building a championship-calibre roster. That timeline has created a difficult balancing act, with several key members of its young core now becoming extension-eligible.

Although the Pistons remain well below the projected $209 million first apron, their payroll is set to increase significantly beginning next season when Cunningham's rookie extension kicks in. The franchise cornerstone is scheduled to earn just over $50 million.

If Duren ultimately receives a deal at or near the rookie maximum, his first-year salary is projected to be approximately $57.4 million. That would leave Cunningham and Duren accounting for more than half of Detroit's salary cap, potentially complicating future negotiations with Ausar Thompson.

He is entering the final season of his rookie contract before becoming a restricted free agent next summer, making his next deal another major decision for the Pistons' front office.