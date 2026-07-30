3 Reasons Why Detroit Pistons Have Been Mostly Inactive This NBA Offseason

It turns out LeBron James choosing a team wasn't the big domino people thought it would be.

It's clear there's a few teams around the league who don't know what to do with tradeable star players. The Dallas Mavericks still have Kyrie Irving, the New Orleans Pelicans still have Trey Murphy, the Brooklyn Nets still have Michael Porter Jr., the Sacramento Kings still have Zach LaVine, and Demar Derozan is still an unrestricted free agent.

With all the huge trades around the league, Pistons fans have been left to wonder why they haven't made their big splash in the offseason. After 60 regular season wins, a playoff series win and control of their first-round draft picks until 2032, this summer seemed like the time to swing for the fences. The opportunity to swing strong is still there, but the clock is ticking as the start of the regular season approaches.

1. Pistons President Trajan Langdon is a conservative trader

Langdon said it himself before the NBA Draft this past June.

“If it’s a trade, then it has to be a trade that we feel is worthwhile. We’re not going to go out and give out too many assets for a player…Not having those assets down the road (can) hamper us in terms of making another move. We’re having internal thoughts and talks every day right now, the closer we get to that time.”

Langdon also stressed the desire to be "thoughtful and intentional" with their roster moves given the circumstances surrounding the Pistons' makeup.

Opportunities can be missed if you're constantly taking a passive approach to improving a team. Langdon is going into his third season as Pistons President, but he joined the team as they were on the rise to what they are not; not when they were a bottom-of-the-barrel franchise.

The Pistons are ready for those assets to get dumped off. The organization is ready to start winning now and the rest of the league is even more ready.

Detroit's front office has a prime opportunity to greatly improve their roster, and choosing not to this summer could be detrimental for their future, especially when you see how quickly the rest of the league is improving. While acquisitions like Isaiah Joe and John Collins solve important issues, it doesn't make life easier for Cade Cunningham and, possibly, Jalen Duren.

2. Jalen Duren's looming contract extension

An organization having one of their players selected to an all-NBA third team is usually a celebration, but for the Detroit Pistons, it's been somewhat of an inconvenience.

Pistons center Jalen Duren was selected to the all-NBA third team this season after averaging 19.5 points, 10.5 rebounds, two assists, 0.8 steals, and 0.8 blocks on 65% shooting from the field. In the postseason, his averages dropped dramatically and he was unrecognizable. He averaged just 10.2 points and 8.5 rebounds while shooting 51%. The Pistons were knocked out of the postseason in the second round after a Game 7 defeat to the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Since that postseason loss, Duren's camp has still been campaigning for the maximum deal Duren is eligible for.

The Pistons have been, understandably, hesitant to offer that kind of contract to a player who is limited when schemes and tactics change for the postseason. The four-year center has reportedly grown frustrated with the lack of a resolution to his contract negotiations. Whether the stalling of this contract extension has hindered Langdon from making the offseason splash fans have been waiting for is unclear, but Duren's restricted free agency status is clear. He hasn't received an offer sheet from another team and accepting the $9.6 million qualifying offer is looking more realistic for Duren by the day.

3. The Pistons have been aggressive this offseason already

After 60 regular season wins and one Game 7 loss away from the Eastern conference finals, you can convince Detroit's front office that they don't need to dump their future for a big splash. Langdon has already greenlighted signings for former Los Angeles Clippers big man John Collins and traded for former Oklahoma City Thunder sharpshooter Isaiah Joe. They traded up four spots in the NBA Draft to select Ebuka Okorie and traded for forward Taurean Prince as part of the Collins deal.

With as many current and former all-stars who are reportedly being shopped around, the Pistons would be missing out on a huge opportunity to buy low on someone like Kyrie Irving or Zach LaVine for superstar guard Cade Cunningham.