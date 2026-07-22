Pistons Free Agency Move We Loved Most (And One We Still Don't Understand)

The Pistons flaws this season were glaring.

Spacing for rim running guards, efficient and confident three-point shooting, and secondary playmaking were all crucial needs for the Pistons going into free agency.

All of those holes were addressed. From trading for long-range sniper Isaiah Joe from the Oklahoma City Thunder and re-signing veteran guard Kevin Huerter to signing veteran big man John Collins and drafting bucket-getter Ebuka Okorie out of Stanford, Pistons President Trajan Langdon clearly had specific goals for this summer.

While every move the Pistons front office has made sense, it's the moves he hasn't made that don't make as much sense. It could be a matter of the Pistons waiting for the LeBron James free agency domino to fall, but there's a player who is still on the Detroit Pistons many fans probably didn't expect to still be on the team this far into NBA free agency.

The Move We Love: John Collins signs a 3-year, $51 million contract

The move no one saw coming, but the move that makes the most sense.

Jalen Duren serves a very specific role with a very specific set of skills. He's never been a floor-spacer or a jump shooter. Duren is similar to Bam Adebayo than he is to Karl Anthony-Towns. That kind of skillset, at times, can directly interfere with the kind of offensive rhythym Cade Cunningham likes to get into in late-game situations.

Cunningham is swift around the rim, and takes aggressive measures to make it up there. Duren acts as a lob threat and a safety net if nothing works around the paint or from deep, but guards like Cunningham and Daniss Jenkins need space underneath the rim to exploit one-on-one matchups, and Cunningham has never been able to do that during his time playing with Duren.

Ausar Thompson's unwillingness to shoot from distance doesn't help the spacing issue either. Duren and Thompson on the court together doesn't make for consistent and fluid halfcourt offense. It makes for exciting transition offense and highlight plays, not championships. Thompson's perimeter defensive prowess keeps him on the court, and rightfully so.

John Collins is the opposite of Duren. Collins is an efficient and willing three-point shooter. He is a confident jump shooter from just about anywhere on the court. He's a determined board crasher, but an effective floor spacer. With Collins at the five and more shooters on the court with Cunningham, the offense will experience a whole dimension of basketball the Pistons haven't experienced yet.

The Pistons are the last of a dying breed that shoots minimal three-point shots in relation to the rest of the league, draws a lot of fouls, and asserts dominance inside the paint. They will also be the last of a dying breed to evolve into their true potential, similar to the Indiana Pacers with Tyrese Haliburton two seasons ago. If the Pistons were able to rack up 60 regular season wins without proper spacing

The Move We Don't Understand: What is next for Duncan Robinson?

Going into this offseason, Duncan Robinson was attached to every rumored trade involving Detroit's pursuit of a superstar. Most notably, a rumor surrounding a Robinson for Tyler Herro swapped made its way around the internet before Giannis Antetokounmpo was traded to Miami.

Earlier this summer, it was reported that the Pistons were going to waive Robinson, but ultimately they decided against doing so. Robinson has two more years left on his current contract.

Isaiah Stewart was traded to the Memphis Grizzlies on draft night in a move that seemed to signal a bigger incoming move. Robinson, a Michigan native, is still on the Pistons and Langdon hasn't pulled the trigger on a major move. Detroit has made moves to secure even more shooting on top of Robinson such as trading for Isaiah Joe and re-signing Kevin Huerter, but it's looking more and more like Robinson will add to that shooting core, rather than being dealt to a different core.

The Pistons have been linked to unrestricted free agent and former Sacramento King Demar Derozan. This is an option for Detroit that adds offensive firepower while still being able to retain Robinson. Whether Detroit will make it a priority to keep Robinson this summer is uncertain, but since free agency has started last month, it's looked more and more likely like Robinson will be back home for another season.

Robinson averaged 12.2 points while shooting 45.6% from the field and 41% from three-point range.