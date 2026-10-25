Detroit Pistons vs. Philadelphia 76ers Preview, Availability Report

Two of the Eastern Conference’s top teams will face off on Sunday night in the City of Brotherly Love, as the Detroit Pistons and Philadelphia 76ers both look to keep their undefeated start to the season alive.

In what will be the second game of a challenging three-game road trip for the Pistons against some of the Eastern Conference’s top teams, here’s a preview of Detroit’s clash with the 76ers on Sunday night at Xfinity Mobile Arena in Philadelphia.

Pistons vs. 76ers Preview

Oct 23, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) drives to the basket against Miami Heat guard Tim Hardaway Jr. (10) during the fourth quarter at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Pistons are off to a strong start to the 2026-27 season with impressive victories over the Boston Celtics and Miami Heat. After their thrilling 121-113 win over the Celtics, in which they rallied from a 22-point deficit, the Pistons followed it up with a 128-111 road win over the Heat on Friday night at the Kaseya Center.

Despite Giannis' 36 points, the Pistons won by double digits, turning dominant defense into efficient offense. John Collins broke out for the first time as a Piston, finishing with 23 points, seven rebounds, and one assist on 9-of-15 shooting. Collins also put his three-point skills to the test, knocking down five shots from beyond the arc.

The Pistons finished the game shooting 47 percent from three-point range, an encouraging sign for a Detroit squad looking to improve from beyond the arc this season.

Oct 22, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers forward LeBron James (23) and Tyrese Maxey celebrate after a score against the Cleveland Cavaliers during the fourth quarter at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

On Sunday night, the Pistons will look to slow down a Philadelphia 76ers squad off to a fast 3-0 start with the offseason additions of LeBron James and Jaylen Brown. Through three games this season, the 76ers have beaten the New York Knicks, Cleveland Cavaliers, and Milwaukee Bucks.

The recent win over the Cavaliers required the 76ers to win in comeback fashion in front of their home crowd. While LeBron’s addition has been the headliner for the 76ers, Tyrese Maxey, Jaylen Brown, and Joel Embiid are also off to strong starts, averaging over 20 points per game through three contests.

Jalen Duren Sidelined For Pistons

Oct 23, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Detroit Pistons center Jalen Duren (0) collects a rebound against the Miami Heat during the first quarter at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Pistons enter Sunday night’s matchup again with something to prove, but they’ll have to do it without one of the best players, center Jalen Duren. After leaving the win over the Heat with an injury, Duren has officially been sidelined with a hamstring strain and will be re-evaluated in two weeks. Ausar Thompson is also a game-time decision with an ankle injury.

As for the 76ers, here’s a look for their injury report ahead of Sunday night’s clash with the Pistons.

Game-Time Decisions

LeBron James (back)

Jabari Walker (knee)

Out

Tacko Fall (quadriceps)

Dominick Barlow (back)

Joel Embiid (injury management)