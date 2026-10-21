Biggest Winners and Losers From Pistons Season Opener Win vs. Celtics

The Detroit Pistons opened up the 2026-27 NBA season with a playoff-caliber win over the Boston Celtics on Tuesday afternoon at Little Caesars Arena.

Trailing by as many as 22 points in the second half, the Pistons' offense ignited in the fourth quarter, going on a 23-0 scoring run to beat the Celtics 121-113. It was the largest comeback on the first day of an NBA season in the play-by-play era. Here are the Pistons and Celtics players who impressed on Tuesday, and those who fell flat.

Winner: Javonte Green and Duncan Robinson

Oct 20, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Javonte Green (31) celebrates after he makes a three point basket in the second half against the Boston Celtics at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Javonte Green and Duncan Robinson fueled the Pistons' comeback, playing a major role in Detroit’s 23-0 scoring run. Robinson hit crucial three-pointers for the Pistons, with 15 of his 21 points coming in the fourth quarter.

Green, the oldest player on the Pistons roster, showed great veteran leadership, scoring in double figures in the second half and finishing with 19 points and four rebounds on 5-of-10 shooting from the field.

Winner: Cade Cunningham and Jalen Duren Duo

Oct 20, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) dribbles defended by Boston Celtics forward-guard Jayson Tatum (0) in the first half at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Pistons fans have waited a while for Cade Cunningham and Jalen Duren to show up and perform well together, and that happened in Tuesday’s season opener against the Celtics. The pair each scored 22 points in the win over the Celtics, and Duren impressed fresh off signing his five-year, $200 million extension with the Pistons, shooting 8-of-13 from the field.

With their sights set on higher goals this season in a loaded Eastern Conference, including their first NBA championship since 2004, Cunningham, receiving help from Duren in the regular season and the postseason, will help take the Pistons to new heights.

Winner: Paul George’s Celtics Debut

Oct 20, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Boston Celtics forward Paul George (13) dribbles defended by Detroit Pistons guard Javonte Green (31) in the second half at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Paul George impressed in his Celtics debut, finishing with 38 points, five rebounds, and three assists on 12-of-21 shooting. George’s 38 points were the most ever by a player making their Celtics debut.

It’s a performance the nine-time All-Star looks to build on as he aims to be the veteran who helps the Celtics reclaim their Eastern Conference crown. The Celtics acquired George in the offseason in the blockbuster trade that sent Jaylen Brown to the Philadelphia 76ers.

Loser: Jayson Tatum

Oct 14, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) during the second half against the Charlotte Hornets at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While he dished out 11 assists against the Pistons, Jayson Tatum struggled shooting from the field, which was one of the key reasons why the Celtics fell short in their season opener. Tatum finished with 13 points on 6-of-23 shooting and went 0-of-7 from three-point range. It wasn’t the type of performance the Celtics needed from their team leader, who enters the 2026-27 season fully healthy.