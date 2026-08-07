How Jalen Duren’s Big Money Dreams Could Complicate Detroit Pistons’ Future

As the Detroit Pistons and Jalen Duren remain at a crossroads over their contract negotiations, the effects of this stalemate could be damaging to both parties.

For Duren, his demands, while valid given his All-NBA accomplishment last season, are being met with hesitancy by the Pistons because of his woeful showing in the playoffs, when his regular-season form needed to shine through. He went from averaging 19.5 points and 10.5 rebounds in the 82-game campaign to 10.7 points and 9.2 boards in the postseason, but most tellingly, he was bullied throughout, with Cade Cunningham having to pick up the pieces.

Detroit still views Duren as a cornerstone and a player who can lead them going forward, but they could face long-term damage to their franchise should this long-winded tug-of-war continue.

What is Duren asking for and how does it affect future flexibility?

As Duren made the All-NBA Third Team, he became eligible for a max extension from a 25% starting slot to a 30% max ceiling, which for the 22-year-old is worth $287.1 million over five years, and that is what he is asking for.

That would be around $57 million annually, which the Pistons are very hesitant to agree to and have reportedly countered with a deal that heads more into the $38 million per year range. A proposal that Duren has reportedly turned down.

Committing nearly $60 million annually to a center raises long-term concerns about maintaining roster depth, particularly with franchise cornerstone Cade Cunningham already locked into a max deal and Ausar Thompson approaching rookie extension eligibility.

Cunningham and Thompson also fit into Detroit’s long-term plans, and if Duren continues to hold firm on his demands, the Pistons could face salary cap issues and would have to drastically shed space, which just doesn’t work.

Their hesitancy comes from Duren’s poor showing in the playoffs, where he played like the max extension seemed to be a given and was a vastly different player than how he played in the regular season.

Duren has explored other avenues, but the teams that he has held conversations with - the Los Angeles Lakers and the Sacramento Kings – don’t seem to want to increase their salary to accommodate him, leaving Detroit as the only option.

The standoff looks like it will go into training camp, which begins next month.

It will come a time when both parties will need to compromise and maybe look at a short-term max contract deal that could make both Detroit and Duren happy.