Cade Cunningham’s Only Flaw Is Stopping Him From Winning NBA MVP

The Detroit Pistons hold a win-loss record of 40-13 going into the NBA All-Star break this weekend. The Pistons don't play again until February 19.

Pistons guard Cade Cunningham is averaging 25.3 points, 5.6 rebounds, 9.6 assists, 0.8 blocks, and 1.5 steals while shooting 46.2% from the field. Cunningham is clearly the most dominant on the Eastern conference's best regular season powerhouse. The Oklahoma City Thunder hold a win-loss record of 42-13 and sit at the top of the Western conference.

They sit above Detroit across the league, but they have the benefit of having played two more games than Detroit before the All-Star break.

Oklahoma City's Shai Gilegous-Alexander is averaging 31.8 points, 4.4 rebounds, 6.4 assists, 0.8 blocks, and 1.3 steals while shooting 55.4% from the field. SGA and Cunningham are two players who are savvy around the rim, lethal in the midrange, and intelligent in terms of manipulating the game to draw fouls. However, the stat that differentiates them statistically is three-point percentage. SGA is shooting 39% from three-point range and is scoring 6.5 more points per game than Cunningham, while Cunningham is shooting 33% from three-point range this season.

Feb 11, 2026; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) drives to the net against Toronto Raptors forward Sandro Mamukelashvili (54) during the first half at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images | John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

Cunningham is having his best shooting month in February

Cunningham has +2200 odds to win the NBA MVP award later this year which means he's an unlikely underdog to win the award. He has the fourth best odds to win the award according to DraftKings sportsbook despite being a very similar player to SGA and having almost as successful as a team. Cunningham has taken another step forward defensively this season after improving last year.

The efficiency and consistency from three-point range is what separates them currently. Cunningham averages 1.2 more rebounds, 3.2 more assists, and 0.2 more steals while being the best player on arguably the best team in the NBA.

Cunningham is improving from behind the arc as the season progresses. He's shooting 36.4% from three-point range in the six games he's played this month. Cunningham is coming off of his worst three-point shooting month in January where he shot 30.9%.

Efficiency will win the award, not volume

Cunningham makes 1.9 three-point shots per game while SGA averages actually averages 1.8 three-point shots made, but shoots 1.2 less three-point shots. Cunningham maintaining his consistency across the areas of his game he's already mastered will be expected to close out the season, but closing the gap between him and SGA from three-point range will be crucial in a final push for the award.

Cunningham has all the boxes checked, aside from three-point efficiency. SGA suffered an abdominal strain on February 3 and is set to be re-evaluated sometime after the All-Star break. SGA has played and started in 49 of a possible 55 regular season games.

This means the reigning MVP has missed six games this season and will be ineligible for league awards if he misses 12 or more games after the All-Star break.

The 6.5 point difference in SGA and Cunningham's scoring average is making it seem unlikely Cunningham wins the award right now and it's separating Cunningham from being a 30-point per game scorer, but steady improvement and consistent team success could put Cunningham right within the top-two by the end of the season.