How the Detroit Pistons Collected Third Straight Victory on Tuesday Night

The Detroit Pistons continued their winning ways and collected their third win in as many games with a 124-121 win over the Denver Nuggets. The Pistons, who are still holding serve at the top of the standings in the Eastern Conference, have two more games left in their home stand before departing on what will be a four game road trip that spans 11 days.

The Pistons used a well rounded effort from their entire team to grab their third win in a row, with six Pistons finishing the game in double digit points for scoring. Duncan Robinson was lights out on the perimeter against Denver, finishing 6-9 from beyond the arc.

Cade Cunningham led the way with 29 points while dishing out 10 assists in the process. Jalen Duren made his name known as he snagged 13 rebounds while putting up 19 points.

Pistons Three Point Shooting Percentage Continues to Increase

Feb 3, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons center Jalen Duren (0) battles for position on a foul shot with Denver Nuggets center Jonas Valanciunas (17) in the third quarter at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images | Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images

The Pistons shot 12-29 from beyond the arc, good enough for a 41% clip from three. Detroit was able to hold the Nuggets to 10-30 from the three points line. The Pistons held a give point lead at the end of the first quarter, which grew to a nineteen point lead at the halftime break. The Pistons nearly let the Nuggets back into the game as they were outscored by Denver 30-24 in the third quarter and 41-31 in the fourth and final quarter.

It was an even gam on the boards, as both sides came down with 43 rebounds. The Nuggets did a slightly better job on the defensive end, forcing nine Pistons turnovers, including three in the third quarter that resulted in the Nuggets going on a momentum swinging run.

Jamal Murray was a thorn in the Pistons side, as he was able to put up an impressive 34 point performance that saw Murray also dish out eight assists.

Pistons Bench Players Bring Healthy Production

Feb 3, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) argues with official Jacyn Goble (68) after being called for a foul against the Denver Nuggets in the second quarter at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images | Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images

The Pistons bench was able to provide a healthy amount of production in the win over Denver. Isaiah Stewart logged 11 points in his 23 minutes on the floor, while Ronald Holland and Javonte Green each logged seven. The Pistons bench scored 35 points, while the Nuggets bench managed 42 points.

The Pistons will now have a mini two game homes stand before going on the road for the next four games in a trip that will span 11 days away from home. The Pistons will play the Hornets, Raptors, Knicks, and Bulls away from home before returning to play the Spurs.