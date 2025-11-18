Can the modern day Detroit Pistons bad boys continue their streak against Atlanta?

The Detroit Pistons are on a heater right now, and head coach J.B. Bickerstaff is loving the aggressive approach his team is taking ahead of their clash with the Atlanta Hawks Tuesday night.

And yes, there are similarities to the legendary Detroit bad boys of the late 1980s and early 1990s. Only they won two NBA titles, and this year’s crop is looking to emulate them. But that’s a long way away at this time.

Detroit comes into this game having breezed past the below-par Indiana Pacers behind Jalen Duren’s 31 points and 15 rebounds in just 29 minutes, who had clearly shaken off the ankle sprain that kept him sidelined for the previous two games.

Daniss Jenkins amassed a career-high 26 points with eight assists, as he is superbly filling in the blanks left by Case Cunningham’s left hip contusion.

In his last four games, Jenkins has averaged 21.8 points and has been relentless offensively, taking chances and disregarding attempts to limit his turnovers. But when he’s been on form, the Pistons have been doing nothing but winning.

And that’s what puts a smile on Bickerstaff’s face, as he continues to enjoy watching his modernized bad boys rule the roost in the East.

"They've just a nastiness to them," Bickerstaff commented.

"That's the fun part about our group. They like it when it gets thick. They like it when it gets messy, and it gets ugly. That's where they thrive. We like to take people there; we like to push people's buttons and see how they respond."

Make no mistake, the upcoming clash with the Hawks will be a significant test for the Pistons and their 10-game unbeaten streak.

The Hawks are currently on a five-game unbeaten run, the second-longest streak in the Eastern Conference, capped at the moment with a 124-122 win over the Phoenix Suns on Sunday – the final chapter of their four-game road trip.

They will be without superstar guard Trae Young again, who has been out with a right MCL strain for the last nine games, highlighting the Hawks’ unbelievable resilience in getting the job done without their centerpiece.

In his absence, Jalen Johnson has been leading the way, and Onyeka Okongwu has three straight 20-point games for the first time in his playing career, going into tonight.

However, Atlanta could be without the services of Zaccharie Risacher, who fell awkwardly after being pushed by Dillon Brooks in the latter stages of their win against the Suns. He was diagnosed with a left hip contusion.