The Detroit Pistons are enjoying their best winning streak in 17 years, and right now, everything is going their way.

Even with stats that enter the NBA record books.

Returning to the Pistons’ lineup on Monday night after a two-game absence, center Jalen Duren was instantly at home and showed no signs of rust.

He had 31 points on 92.3 percent shooting with 15 rebounds in 29 minutes in the 127-112 win over the Pacers.

In the win vs. IND, Jalen Duren recorded 31 PTS, 15 REBS and 3 AST while shooting 92.3% from the field, becoming the 7th player in NBA history (since the shot clock era) and first player since Dwight Howard in 2010 to record 30+ PTS and 15+ REBS on 92% shooting form the floor. pic.twitter.com/10SZxvd8L0 — Pistons PR (@Pistons_PR) November 18, 2025

It meant the 22-year-old became the first player since Dwight Howard in 2010 to score 30 points and 15 boards while going 92 percent or better from the floor.

In fact, Duren was only the seventh player in NBA history, and since the shot clock era, to record those impressive numbers, which included a highlight-reel jam over Indiana’s Bennedict Mathurin in the second quarter.

The win over the lowly Pacers handed Detroit its tenth straight victory, improving to 12-2 and maintaining its position at the summit of the Eastern Conference.

In turn, Indiana, which had narrowly lost out to the Oklahoma City Thunder in last season’s NBA Finals, dropped to a woeful 1-13, having lost its eighth consecutive game. Only the Washington Wizards have a longer losing streak right now at 11 games.

The NBA champion Thunder is the only team that boasts a better record than the Pistons at 14-1. Pretty solid for a team without key figures Cade Cunningham and Ausar Thompson.

Duren’s showpiece further elevates his cause for a max money contract at the end of the season. The youngster is currently on a four-year rookie contract, worth $19.4 million.

He is set to become a restricted free agent in the 2026 offseason after failing to sign a rookie-scale extension.

But following this blistering start to the season for the Pistons, and Duren’s explosive return to the lineup, they are starting to show the NBA that they are genuine contenders following a 44-38 campaign last year.

They were dumped out of the first round 4-2 by the New York Knicks.

However, with one of the youngest teams in the league, averaging a shade under 26-years-old, leaders Cunningham and Duren mixed with veterans such as Tobias Harris, Caris LeVert and Duncan Robinson, all playing key minutes so far, the Pistons are building their squad again to contend.

With no rebuild necessary, the sky is the limit for this Detroit side. With Duren now back, they will look to continue their 10-game winning run, but with tougher challenges ahead, can they maintain their momentum?