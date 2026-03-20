Detroit Pistons Are Fixing This Problem Just In Time For The NBA Playoffs

March hasn't treated the Detroit Pistons very well, but there are some silver linings. The team went on a four-game losing streak for the first time all season, but they're having one of their most efficient shooting months of the season.

At some points of the season, the Pistons have sat within the bottom five teams in three-point percentage. They're still one of the bottom four teams in three-point attempts. An efficient shooting month of March has shot the Pistons up to one of the highest rankings in three-point efficiency they've had all season.

Players like Marcus Sasser, Duncan Robinson, Daniss Jenkins, and newly-acquired guard Kevin Huerter have put the Pistons at No. 20 in three-point shooting percentage. The team is currently shooting 34.9% from long range. They still have work to do in that area but they've made significant progress this month.

Mar 13, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) shoots on Memphis Grizzlies forward Cedric Coward (23) in the first half at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

The Pistons sit at No. 13

The Pistons are shooting 36.5% from three-point range in March. This is good for No. 13 in efficiency across the entire NBA. In a perfect world, they'd want to be shooting like a top-10 team by the time April rolls around. Beyond shooting efficiently, the Pistons also need to work on shooting more three-pointers in specific situations. Their month of March from behind the arc is their best shooting month since November.

The Indiana Pacers and Oklahoma City Thunder of last season taught us that the modern NBA can be about runs and heaters, especially in the NBA playoffs. There are teams who can catch contenders off guard through efficient and volume shooting from deep. The Miami Heat have done that time and time again when people least expected them to.

The Detroit Pistons are well-equipped to extinguish fires like that defensively. Sometimes, it can be too late to extinguish the fire. Coach J.B. Bickerstaff should be prepared for everything and it seems like they will be by the time the playoffs start.

Marcus Sasser and Kevin Huerter playing more

Kevin Huerter is finally coming into his own within the Pistons rotation and Marcus Sasser is playing 19.5 minutes per game in the month of March. He's shooting four three-pointers per game this month and is shooting 46.9% from three-point range. Sasser has been shooting 43% from three-point range all season, but hasn't had consistent and important minutes most of the season.

Sasser also finished went from playing for the Houston Cougars, a program who has been known for the defensive abilities in recent history, to the Detroit Pistons where he's averaging almost a steal per game. Sasser has earned his spot in the rotation and he's a player who can hit big shots in the second half of important playoffs game this postseason.

Huerter has five games this month where he has played 22 minutes or more.

The 6-foot-6 former Chicago Bulls guard is shooting 22.9% from three-point range this month despite his increase in volume. Huerter is a professional volume shooter and has demonstrated throughout multiple stretches of his career that he has sharpshooter tendencies. As Huerter continues to find his footing as a consistent contributor, the efficiency is bound to increase with his minutes.

Daniss Jenkins has also received good minutes in March, but is only shooting just under two three-point shots per game this month. Jenkins is shooting 36.5% from three for the entire season and should take more of what they give him from deep. Jenkins has been a breakout bench star and a reliable spark plug for the Pistons most of the season. He should have earned the trust of his coaching staff by now to become the lethal shooter he can be, especially in clutch time.