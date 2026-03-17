Detroit Pistons Free Agency Preview Before Start of Career-Changing NBA Playoffs Run

Jalen Duren is headed into restricted free agency this offseason after negotiations fell through before the start of this NBA season.

Duren could be set to earn the maximum amount of money Detroit can offer him. The Pistons converted breakout guard Daniss Jenkins' two-way contract to a standard NBA contract that gives the Pistons a team option after this current season ends. Veteran forward Tobias Harris is set to hit unrestricted free agency and could demand more money than Detroit is willing to pay if Detroit relies on him heavily for offensive firepower this postseason.

Pistons President of Basketball Operations Trajan Langdon and the rest of the Pistons front office has a lot of important decisions to make this offseason. This upcoming playoffs run will define the next chapter of quite a few Detroit Pistons.

Mar 12, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons forward Tobias Harris (12) shoots the ball over Philadelphia 76ers forward Dominick Barlow (25) in the first half at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images | Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images

Jalen Duren's restricted free agency

Duren's restricted free agency status will be the top story of the Pistons offseason. Duren gambled on himself and it's paid off in the form of a healthy breakout season. He's averaging 18.7 points, 10.6 rebounds, and 1.4 blocks this season while commanding the paint defensively as the anchor of the Pistons top-ranked defense.

A dominant playoff run with Duren as the Robin to Cade Cunningham's Batman, just as he has been all season, would solidify that Detroit offers him the maximum amount of money. The most Detroit can offer Duren is 25% of the team's cap space which is around $200 million for five years. The Pistons can also choose to match another team's max offer which, at most, can be for 25% of the team's cap space, but can only be for four years and a shorter contract raise by year.

When I wrote about rookie scale extensions, I had 5-years/$135M for Jalen Duren as my projection.



Duren and the Pistons didn't come to an agreement on an extension at all.



He won't get "only" $27M AAV as a restricted free agent this summer. That number is going way, way up! — Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) February 28, 2026

Duren is likely to stay in Detroit barring an intense collapse in this postseason, but the price to retain his services is what will be most uncertain.

Daniss Jenkins' team option

Daniss Jenkins earned his first contract extension in the middle of this NBA season. Jenkins is in his second NBA season and had been on a two-way contract until late February. A two-way contract means the player is limited to 50 regular season games and isn't eligible to participate in the playoffs. Two-way players don't count against a team's 15-player limit.

Jenkins earned his contract extension after multiple bursts of consistent offensive explosion and multiple displays of clutch tendencies in fourth quarters. Jenkins signed a contract that guarantees $3.81 million for this season, but includes a team option after this season ends. Detroit can choose whether they want Jenkins to hit unrestricted free agency this offseason or not. If they pick up his team option, Jenkins will be paid $4 million next season and will be on an expiring deal.

Jenkins is averaging 7.6 points, 3.1 assists, and 0.9 steals while shooting 40.2% from the field and 35.6% from three-point range.

Tobias Harris' unrestricted free agency status

Pistons forward Tobias Harris has earned the highest of praise from his head coach JB Bickerstaff. The Pistons head coach spoke about Harris following a win over the Orlando Magic on March 1.

"He’s always there when we need him. That’s the greatest compliment you can give to a guy. No matter the situation, no matter time, score – the play that needs to be made, Tobias has over and over again made that play...I’ve called him my safety blanket for a year and a half now. And that’s what he is for me and this team." JB Bickerstaff on Tobias Harris

The Pistons can exceed the salary cap to re-sign him because of the early Bird rights they hold, but addressing other contracts and a strong performance in this postseason could raise Harris' price tag beyond what Detroit can afford. In Detroit's lone playoff series last year against the New York Knicks, Harris was much more efficient from the field and from three-point range while also increasing his scoring and rebounding output.

Harris signed a two-year contract worth $52 million in the summer of 2024. Harris was the first major acquisition after ownership decided to completely shift regimes following the failure of former head coach Monty Williams and his then record-breaking contract.