How Detroit Pistons Forced a Game 7 With Win Over Cleveland Cavaliers

The Detroit Pistons live to fight another day. With their season on the line in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals on the road against the Cleveland Cavaliers, the Pistons' depth rose to the occasion, guiding Detroit to a 115-94 win on Friday night in front of a hostile crowd at Rocket Arena.

With the win, the Pistons force a Game 7 back in Detroit on Sunday at Little Caesars Arena. A Game 7, the best two words in all of sports, is all that stands in the Pistons' way of advancing to the Eastern Conference Finals for the first time since 2008.

Pistons Team Chemistry Headlines Game 6 Win

May 15, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Dennis Schroder (8) defends Detroit Pistons guard Daniss Jenkins (24) during the first half in game six of the second round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

Entering Game 6 on Friday night, one of the biggest keys for the Pistons to force a Game 7 was for Cade Cunningham to receive support from Detroit’s depth. After not receiving support in the 117-113 Game 5 overtime loss on Wednesday night, the Pistons team chemistry came out in full force in Detroit’s Game 6 win.

In addition to Cunningham leading the Pistons with 21 points, eight assists, and two rebounds, three other Detroit starters scored in double figures: Jalen Duren (15 points), Daniss Jenkins (15 points), and Ausar Thompson (10 points).

After struggling throughout the postseason, Duren’s 15 points were an encouraging sign for the Pistons' offensive production. In addition to his 15 points on 7-of-10 shooting from the field, Duren also grabbed 11 rebounds. Jenkins, in just his second career playoff start, stepped up in key moments in the second half. Along with his 15 points, he knocked down three shots from beyond the arc.

Pistons Bench Steps Up In Second Half

May 15, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Marcus Sasser (25) drives to the basket against Cleveland Cavaliers guard James Harden (1) during the second half in game six of the second round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

The Pistons sizzling start to the second half helped set the tone in their Game 6 win, as that’s when they received the most production from their bench. Duncan Robinson came off the bench after missing Game 5 with lower back soreness, and his return couldn’t have been more important for the Pistons as he scored 14 points and knocked down four three-pointers.

Paul Reed, who Duncan Robinson connected with on several crucial possessions throughout the second half, scored in double figures for the fourth consecutive game, finishing with 17 points and six rebounds on 7-of-9 shooting from the field in 16 minutes.

Reed challenged Cavaliers center Evan Mobley throughout the third quarter, which proved pivotal in the Pistons getting off to a strong start in the second half. Marcus Sasser's nine points and Caris LeVert's eight points also made an impact as the Pistons' bench outscored the Cavaliers 48-19 in the Game 6 win.

The Pistons look to continue the team chemistry in Game 7 on Sunday, back in Detroit. Game 7 on Sunday at Little Caesars Arena has the potential to be an instant classic between the two bitter division rivals as the winner advances to face the New York Knicks in the Eastern Conference Finals, who have been eagerly awaiting their opponent since sweeping the Philadelphia 76ers.