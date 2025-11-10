Detroit Pistons Are Forming a Reunion After Win vs 76ers
The Detroit Pistons will reunite with their former trade acquisition.
According to a report, the Pistons are adding Wendell Moore Jr. to a two-way deal. The move comes after the Pistons defeated the Philadelphia 76ers on the road on night one of a back-to-back set.
via @MikeAScotto: Just In: The Detroit Pistons plan to sign Wendell Moore Jr. to a two-way contract, league sources told @hoopshype. The former 26th pick of the 2022 NBA Draft has played for the Minnesota Timberwolves, Detroit Pistons and Charlotte Hornets in three NBA seasons.
The Pistons are expected to waive Colby Jones to make room for Moore.
Moore entered the NBA in 2022 after a run at Duke. He spent three seasons in the NCAA, starting in 68 of the 88 games he played. Seeing the court for roughly 29 minutes per game, Moore averaged 10.7 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 3.2 assists per game.
During his final season, Moore produced 13.4 points per game, shooting 50 percent from the field and 41 percent from beyond the arc. He also came down with 5.3 rebounds, dished out 4.4 assists, and snatched 1.4 steals per game.
During the 2022 NBA Draft, Moore was selected by the Dallas Mavericks, before getting his rights traded twice, ending up with the Minnesota Timberwolves. He spent the first two years of his career playing for the Timberwolves.
When the Timberwolves reached the 2024 offseason, they shipped Moore to the Pistons. He spent a chunk of the 2024-2025 NBA season with Detroit. He totaled 20 appearances, averaging 3.2 points, 2.2 rebounds, and 1.2 assists per game, shooting 46 percent from the field and 28 percent from three.
Back in February, Moore was waived by Detroit, eventually signing with the Charlotte Hornets on a two-way deal. Over the summer, Moore tried out for the Boston Celtics on a training camp deal. Since he didn’t make the team, Moore joined the Celtics’ G League affiliate.
Now, he’s back for another run with the Pistons and their affiliate, the Motor City Cruise.