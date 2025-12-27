How the Detroit Pistons suffered a rare loss to Utah Jazz

The red-hot Detroit Pistons entered Friday night’s contest against the Utah Jazz looking to continue their dominant west coast road trip, but came up short, 131–129, in a high-powered offensive duel against a middle-of-the-pack Utah Jazz.

The Pistons entered this game with the Eastern Conference’s best record, led by their exciting young star Cade Cunningham and his versatile supporting cast that have made it very difficult for many teams to find any sort of success against. That wasn’t the case this time around, as Detroit was left with the reminder that even the best of the best can suffer close losses in offensive shootouts.

The game began with the typically offensive showing from Detroit, staying relatively even with the Jazz but still allowing Utah to find ways to score against their team who rank second in the league in defensive ratings. Detroit found themselves working to undo an early deficit, which ultimately came with a late first quarter run in which they scored 20 points to Utah’s 4 points and flipped the momentum back in their favor heading into the second quarter.

The Jazz continued to give Detroit their best effort at dethroning the team to beat in the East, as Lauri Markkanen, Keyonte George, and Brice Sensabaugh wouldn’t let up their scoring onslaught. Detroit’s Cade Cunningham was seemingly everywhere all at once, totaling a career-best 13 total first half assists to keep his team in the game heading into halftime of a late-night dogfight.

The third quarter was where Utah did the bulk of their damage, pouring on the points behind Markkanen and Kevin Love who continued to stay hot from the free throw line while adding a few of their own deep shots from three. Piston's Head Coach JB Bickerstaff mixed in his role players off the bench to create some sort of spark but couldn’t match Utah’s steady pace from their role players.

Ultimately, Detroit gave everything they had in the fourth quarter as they clawed their way back into this game led by Cunningham’s 29 points and 17 assists. Tied at 129 a piece with 18 seconds remaining, Utah closed out their final possession with Keyonte George’s two-point floater to take the lead, only for Detroit’s Cade Cunningham to miss his contested three point shot to finalize this game 131-129.

One key takeaway for Pistons fans is the continued need for another piece on this team, which has been a topic of discussion leading up to the NBA trade deadline. In these close games, their highly praised defensive presence could use a spark, which could lead to an addition or two over the course of the coming weeks.

Detroit’s offense still remains one of the league's better groups but surely wouldn’t be opposed to adding another premier scorer to propel them as the season rolls on. It’ll remain a heavy topic of discussion into the new year, but for now, Detroit will look to finish their trip out west and close out 2025 against the pair of Los Angeles teams.

They’ll take on the Los Angeles Clippers at the Intuit Dome this Sunday with tip-off set for 9:00 p.m.