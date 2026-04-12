Detroit Pistons Close Out Regular Season Against Indiana Pacers Eyeing 60 Wins

Two years ago, the Detroit Pistons had their worst season in franchise history, finishing with a 14-68 overall record. Fast forward two years, and the Pistons have completed one of the greatest turnarounds in the NBA in recent memory by clinching the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference.

Pistons Look to Reach 60 Wins

Mar 17, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) looks on during first half against the Washington Wizards at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images | Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images

Winning their regular-season finale on the road Sunday night against the Indiana Pacers and the Pistons will finish with 60 wins, joining the Oklahoma City Thunder and San Antonio Spurs as the only other two NBA teams to reach that mark this year.

It’ll also be the first time the Pistons have won 60 games since the 2005-06 NBA season, when they finished with a 64-18 overall record. That season, the Pistons were also the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference, where they advanced to the Eastern Conference Finals before falling to a Miami Heat squad led by Dwayne Wade and Shaquille O’Neal.

At 59-22 overall, the Pistons are coming off an impressive defensive performance in a feisty 118-110road win over the Charlotte Hornets. The bad blood from the Feb. 9 brawl carried over to Friday night’s matchup as the Pistons refused to shake hands with the Hornets after the win.

Jalen Duren led the Pistons in the win over the Hornets, scoring 20 points, nine rebounds, and four assists. A potential first-round playoff series between the Pistons and the Hornets could be entertaining for NBA fans, given the bad blood between the two teams this season.

Pacers Frustrating Season

Mar 29, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers forward Pascal Siakam (43) in the second half against the Miami Heat at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

For the Pacers, life without Tyrese Haliburton has not been easy this season. The defending Eastern Conference champions, who last season were one win away from an NBA championship before Haliburton went down with a torn Achilles tendon in Game 7 against the Thunder, look forward to taking their chances at landing the No. 1 overall pick in the upcoming draft.

Entering Sunday night’s matchup, the Pacers hold a 19-62 overall record and are second-to-last in the Eastern Conference. During Haliburton’s absence this season, the Pacers have been led by Pascal Siakam, who is top 20 in the league in scoring, averaging 24.0 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 3.8 assists per game.

Siakam and the Pacers look to spoil the Pistons' 60-win season on Sunday night. The tip-off between the Pacers and Pistons is scheduled for 6 p.m. ET from Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana. The Pistons are 3-0 against the Pacers during the regular season and look to complete the sweep on Sunday night.