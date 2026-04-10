Ranking the Toughest First-Round Matchups for Detroit Pistons

Superstar guard Cade Cunningham and big man Isaiah Stewart returned to the lineup against the Milwaukee Bucks Wednesday night. Their returns generated sighs of relief and rays of optimism all throughout the state of Michigan.

The Detroit Pistons have two more regular season games to reach 60 regular season wins and to do some fine tuning to their playoff rotation. The competitors in the NBA Play-In Tournament have a chance to grind their way through the mini tournament just to deal with a healthy No. 1 seed Pistons team.

With just two games separating the No. 9 seed from the No. 5 seed in the East, the range of possible first-round opponents is still wide. The rest of the basketball world is waiting patiently and watching the NBA Play-In Tournament closely to see which group of rising stars will snag the No. 8 seed.

The Toronto Raptors and Atlanta Hawks are still mathematically eligible to make the Play-In Tournament, but they'll be excluded from the rankings, especially after Toronto's thrashing of the Miami Heat Thursday night.

Apr 7, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (1), forward Brandon Miller (24) and forward Miles Bridges (0) on the court during a break against ten Boston Celtics in the second half at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | David Butler II-Imagn Images

4. Philadelphia 76ers

Joel Embiid having surgery for a shock appendicitis diagnosis is the final nail in Philadelphia's coffin. It's hard to believe that this team has enough chemistry and consistency to make it out of a single-elimination predicament against the Charlotte Hornets or the Miami Heat.

Detroit has the defensive reinforcements to handle any perimeter threats Philadelphia has in store for them. If Philadelphia does make it out of the Play-In Tournament, they can steal one game from Detroit because Maxey can win single games off of his offensive explosiveness alone.

3. Miami Heat

The line between the Miami Heat, Orlando Magic, and Charlotte Hornets is very thin. Either of these teams have the potential to steal two games away from Detroit in a first-round series if they end up with the No. 8.

As tempting as it is to recognize the Miami Heat's playoff success in the 2020s and their ability to overachieve with less talented teams, the Orlando Magic got healthy at the perfect time. Magic forward Franz Wagner returned from injury April 1. Desmond Bane, Paolo Banchero, and Wagner all averaged 20 points or more this season. Bane's addition to the lineup has made the offense more dynamic, while perimeter players like Suggs and Anthony Black have led defensive efforts.

The Miami Heat also lead the NBA in pace and are littered with depth along their bench. However, the deciding factor was Orlando's five regular season wins over Miami this regular season. While all five games were decided by less than ten points, the Magic found ways to beat Miami while missing some of their stars.

2. Orlando Magic

The Magic close their season against the struggling Chicago Bulls and the surging Boston Celtics. It's possible they slip as far back as the No. 8 seed, but it looks like the Magic will comfortably take the No. 7 or No. 8 seed.

Their bench unit is going to have to prove themselves in this postseason. There's no time left to be patient with young Tristan De Silva, Anthony Black, Jamal Cain, and even veteran point guard Jevon Carter and rookie guard Jase Richardson. The playoffs make stars out of bench players. Orlando's bench was good for No. 26 in the NBA in scoring, which is just not sustainable against championship-contending teams in the Eastern conference.

They have an extremely talented six-man rotation, but players seven through 11 will need to make big plays when the times are right.

1. Charlotte Hornets

The Hornets are legit.

They don't just have a talented and extremely fast starting five, but they're deep with energetic players. LaMelo Ball, Kon Knueppel, Miles Bridges, and Brandon Miller all have the talent to explode for 30 points on any given night. The team is extremely dynamic and more importantly, they're versatile. They can play small with Grant Williams and Moussa Diabate in the front court or play big with rookie Ryan Kalkbrenner and Miles Bridges.

They can generate offense in transition and in the halfcourt quickly. They play the kind of style that scares opposing teams come playoff time. The Hornets are a tough team to extinguish if they catch fire at any point.

Over the last 15 regular season games, the Hornets rank No. 6 in the NBA in defensive rating. They can play fast, explosive, and tough. The Hornets are a team no Eastern conference team wants to see in the first round.