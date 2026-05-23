Ausar Thompson Deserves NBA All-Defensive First Team Honor

For the first time in 20 years, a Detroit Pistons player has earned a spot on the NBA All-Defensive Team. Not since Ben Wallace in 2006 has a Pistons player received this honor, and on Friday night, Ausar Thompson was named to the 2005-26 NBA All-Defensive First Team.

Thompson joins Rudy Gobert (Minnesota Timberwolves), Chet Holmgren (Oklahoma City Thunder), Victor Wembanyama (San Antonio Spurs), and Derrick White (Boston Celtics) on the All-Defensive First Team for the 2025-26 NBA season.

Ausar Thompson's Defensive Impact This Season For Pistons

Apr 10, 2026; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Detroit Pistons guard/forward Ausar Thompson (9) during first quarter against the Charlotte Hornets at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Throughout the season, the Pistons had one of the NBA's best defenses, and the key reasons for their success were Thompson’s play. The 2023 No. 5 overall draft pick from Overtime Elite, Thompson, in addition to averaging 9.9 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 3.1 assists, ranked first in the NBA in steals during the regular season with 2.0 per game.

Thompson was also named the Eastern Conference Defensive Player of the Month on two separate occasions during the regular season. During the Pistons' postseason run as the No. 1 seed, eventually falling in seven games to the Cleveland Cavaliers in the Eastern Conference Semifinals, Thompson’s defensive impact was felt nearly every game.

In the postseason, Thompson recorded 28 steals, 25 blocks, and forced 32 turnovers in 14 playoff games. Thompson also made history in the Pistons' first-round playoff series win against the Orlando Magic, recording 15-plus steals and blocks, which was the most in a postseason series since LeBron James in the iconic 3-1 series comeback over the Golden State Warriors in the 2016 NBA Finals.

Why Thomposn Is Deserving Of Defensive Team Honor

Apr 12, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Ausar Thompson (9) dribbles the ball while Indiana Pacers guard Kobe Brown (24) defends in the second half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Thompson’s performance and the history he made this season for the Pistons proved that he is more than deserving of being named to the All-Defensive First Team and has the potential to receive even more honors as his NBA career goes on.

As the Pistons now turn their focus to the offseason, Thompson is a player that Detroit hopes to build around in future seasons. With expectations to take a step forward after the success of the last two seasons, Pistons fans hope Detroit is aggressive in the offseason, adding valuable pieces around Thompson and Cade Cunningham to help the franchise win its first NBA championship since 2004.

Entering his fourth year in the NBA, Thompson's talent will continue to impact the Pistons defense. The biggest question, however, is whether he improves his game offensively, which could be a huge x-factor entering the 2026-27 NBA season with championship aspirations.