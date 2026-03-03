Detroit Pistons Coach J.B. Bickerstaff Reveals Which Player Is His "Safety Blanket"

Every coaching staff needs their on-court coaches.

The Detroit Pistons have an embarrassment of riches when it comes to young and energetic talent. From Ron Holland and Daniss Jenkins to Ausar Thompson, Jalen Duren, and MVP candidate Cade Cunningham, this team's core is set for the future. Youth will only get you so far in most cases.

A championship locker room needs its veteran leadership and experienced voice to guide young players on their way to the NBA Finals. Even veterans Alex Caruso and Kenrich Williams contributed to the very young Oklahoma City Thunder's championship hopes. DeAndre Jordan was praised for his role on the 2023 championship-winning Denver Nuggets. These kinds of players give head coaches lots of comfort in relief in specific in-game situations.

For Pistons head coach JB Bickerstaff, that player is Tobias Harris.

Feb 25, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons forward Tobias Harris (12) dribbles defended by Oklahoma City Thunder guard Aaron Wiggins (21) in the first half at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

Tobias Harris is Bickerstaff's "Safety Blanket"

JB Bickerstaff spoke to the media following Detroit's comfortable victory against the Orlando Magic Sunday night. The Pistons head coach spoke on how reliable of a player Harris is.

"He’s always there when we need him. That’s the greatest compliment you can give to a guy. No matter the situation, no matter time, score – the play that needs to be made, Tobias has over and over again made that play...I’ve called him my safety blanket for a year and a half now. And that’s what he is for me and this team." Pistons HC JB Bickerstaff

Bickerstaff simply sung Harris' praises last night just as he has all season. Harris has deserved it every single time. Harris is averaging a career-low in points per game for his 15 seasons in the NBA. He's averaging 13.2 points, 5.2 rebounds, 2.3 assists, and 5.2 rebounds while snagging one steal per game as well.

Harris has deferred to young talent this season more than he ever has before, but that doesn't lessen the impact he has had on this team on both sides of the court and in the locker room.

How Harris does it

Bickerstaff went into detail about what makes Harris so reliable for the Pistons. Harris, 33, is a 6-foot-8 offensive Swiss army knife. He has a smooth shooting motion and can rise up over defenders so suddenly for jumpers. His role on the court can change on a minute-by-minute basis based on what the team needs in a given game and Harris is never rattled by the challenge.

"For a guy, you know what I mean, who understands his game, understands how to get to his spot... like he’s a run stopper or extender. You know we can get him the ball in certain spots, and pretty much it’s going to be two points or at least a foul." Pistons HC JB Bickerstaff

Harris is savvy. Everything he does on the basketball court is done with clear intent. There's very little hesitation in Harris' game at this point in his career. While he may not be shooting the ball 18 times every game like he did in Sunday's victory, he's fully capable of being that person whenever the Pistons need him too. Those veteran instincts, experience, and savviness is exactly what a team like Detroit will need all throughout the postseason.

In 33 minutes of action against the Magic, Harris scored 23 points, collected seven rebounds off the glass, recorded two steals, and swatted away one shot. It was his first game with 20 points or more since the January 27 victory against the Denver Nuggets where he scored 22 points and collected eight rebounds.