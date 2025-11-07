All Pistons

Detroit Pistons Downgrade Key Reserve vs Nets

The Pistons could miss Caris LeVert in Brooklyn.

Justin Grasso

Nov 5, 2025; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Caris LeVert (8) celebrates after making a three point basket against the Utah Jazz in the first quarter at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images
Nov 5, 2025; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Caris LeVert (8) celebrates after making a three point basket against the Utah Jazz in the first quarter at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images / Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images
Heading into their Friday night matchup against the Brooklyn Nets, the Detroit Pistons downgraded one of their key reserves, Caris LeVert.

According to the official NBA injury report, LeVert is dealing with left knee soreness. As a result, he is questionable to play on the road in Brooklyn.

Missing action has been a trend for LeVert to begin his first stretch with the Pistons. During the team’s opening matchup on the road against the Chicago Bulls, LeVert was already dealing with concerns that didn’t affect his playing status until after the loss against the Bulls.

Following his eight-point, two-assist effort in 21 minutes, LeVert went on to miss the next three games for the Pistons. He would get a chance to return for the team’s October 29 matchup against the Orlando Magic. LeVert checked in for 15 minutes. He struggled with his shot, making just 1-5 from the field, and scoring four points.

So far this season, LeVert has struggled to hit his stride for Detroit. In his five appearances, he has averaged 18.8 minutes of action. He is shooting 36 percent from the field and draining just 30 percent of his threes, averaging 6.2 points per game.

Last season, the Pistons found plenty of success with their bench shooting, specifically from the veteran sharpshooter, Malik Beasley. The Pistons planned to bring Beasley back for several seasons, but a gambling investigation paused that idea.

Considering the timing of Beasley’s investigation, the Pistons had to pivot quickly. During the opening hour of free agency, LeVert agreed to a multi-year deal to join the Pistons. He was expected to be a helpful replacement for the losses of Beasley and Dennis Schroder.

Although LeVert has struggled throughout the start of the season so far, the Pistons haven’t struggled to find success as a team. Heading into Friday’s action, the Pistons hold a 6-2 record. They only trail the Bulls, who have a 6-1 record to begin the year.

The Pistons and the Nets are set to tip at 7:30 PM ET. Friday’s game will be considered an NBA Cup group stage matchup.

