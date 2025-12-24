These two Detroit Pistons are playing way above the value of their contract

The NBA has always been a land of opportunity.

The global popularity of basketball and the structure of the NBA allows for players to develop and blossom at different times of their physical prime. Players who have floated on benches for years can emerge as a role player on a contender when the circumstances allow it. Some don't begin their careers in the ideal location and need to take a few detours before arriving in the best location.

Some players emerge as contributing members of the rotation due to injury or a transaction that requires more playing time from players still on the team.

The buyout market gives players a more short-term opportunity to prove they can make an impact elsewhere. There's numerous amount of ways important players make their presence known in the NBA and Detroit has two players with very unique paths to crucial roles on a contending team.

Dec 15, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Teammates Detroit Pistons forward Tobias Harris (12) and guard Caris Levert (8) go over to guard Javonte Green (31) after he was called for a technical foul against the Boston Celtics during the second half at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-Imagn Images | Winslow Townson-Imagn Images

Daniss Jenkins is not a two-way contract player

Daniss Jenkins salary for this season sits at $636,435.

Jenkins has played 30 minutes or more in five games this season and all five games happened consecutively in November during Detroit's 13-game winning streak. During that five-game stretch, Jenkins averaged 20.2 point, four rebounds, 7.6 assists and 1.8 steals while shooting 50% from the field and 44% from three-point range.

"Jenkins' minutes and role have decreased after Caris LeVert and Jaden Ivey returned from injury. Since Nov. 22, Jenkins has averaged 12.5 minutes with a total of 59 points." ESPN's Bobby Marks

If center Isaac Jones is on the roster past the afternoon of January 7, Jones' contract becomes guaranteed for the season. The Pistons have the maximum of 15 players under contract and would need to make a roster spot available in order to convert Jenkins' deal to a standard NBA contract eventually.

The seven-year veteran is hanging around

Javonte Green has become a fan favorite amongst Pistons faithful. Green's play is reminding fans of crucial role players like Josh Hart, Bruce Brown, or even Alex Caruso. He has a high motor and plays tough perimeter defense. Green's approach to the game is perfect for the brand of basketball head coach JB Bickerstaff is trying to establish in Detroit.

"Green is the journeyman of the All-Value Team. After going undrafted out of Radford in 2015, Green played internationally in Spain, Italy and Germany before signing a two-year contract with Boston in 2019. Since then, Green has spent time with the Chicago Bulls, the Golden State Warriors, the Bulls again, the Pelicans and the Cleveland Cavaliers." ESPN's Bobby Marks

Green is currently averaging 18.3 minutes, 6.4 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 1.3 steals while shooting 41.7% from the field and 32.1% from three-point range. The 6-foot-5 forward is being paid $2.8 million this season. If Green is on the roster past 5:00pm Eastern January 7, his contract for the season becomes guaranteed and he would be set for unrestricted free agency this offseason.