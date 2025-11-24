Detroit Pistons have good problem to solve as returning players join hot rotation

The Detroit Pistons are 14-2 and have won twelve consecutive regular season games. It's something no Pistons fan predicted before going into the season but now that we're 16 games in, it's time to understand the realities of the situation.

Jalen Duren has taken a massive leap in his development. Cade Cunningham is playing like the dominant leader everyone knew he could be coming out of Oklahoma State in 2021. Head coach J.B. Bickerstaff is leading a top-ranked defense.

The only thing that can mess up this kind of consistency is Detroit themselves. Bickerstaff played twelve men in the win against Milwaukee Saturday night. Bickerstaff has the challenge of incorporating returning players without disrupting the flow of what's worked so well for the team.

Tobias Harris and Jaden Ivey return to play

Veteran scoring forward Tobias Harris made his return to the Pistons Saturday night against his former team, the Milwaukee Bucks. Harris scored 18 points, collected five rebounds, and dished out four assists in the win. Harris's performance generated a lot of optmism among Pistons fans considering how seamlessly Harris was brought back into the fold. The forward's three made three-pointers were extremely exciting to watch considering how much this team has needed shooting.

Jaden Ivey returned to the Pistons and made his season debut Saturday night. The young guard is returning from a broken fibula suffered in January of this year. Ivey made four out of his six shots from the field, scored ten points in total, snagged a steal, and dished out two assists in 15 minutes of gametime.

The Pistons have great problems to deal with

Guard Caris LeVert is still slated to return before the end of this year as well. Bickerstaff has another opportunity Monday night to develop more continuity with returning players.

"It sounds like rich people problems, but with Tobias Harris, Ausar Thompson and Jaden Ivey out for long stretches, players such as Daniss Jenkins, Javonte Green and veteran Paul Reed have done more than fill in admirably; they've woven themselves into the culture and have warranted playing time to continue. Vincent Goodwill of ESPN

Detroit hasn't had a problem like this in almost two decades. Even this soon in the season, we can identify that this Pistons team has depth. Two-way players, first-round draft picks, and recently acquired veterans are all meshing together to create this brand new winning culture in Detroit. It's up to Bickerstaff to figure out how the changes can still funnel into winning habits, just as they have been sixteen games into the season.

Another important reason this team has performed so well is due to the defensive versatility Detroit plays with. Playing defense is not something every impactful NBA player has pride doing and there's a worry amongst insiders whether the effort will stay the same as new players are reintroduced into the rotation.

"The Pistons' defense is top three in so many important metrics and Bickerstaff has to walk the fine line of keeping the good vibes going while bringing back his mainstays -- especially Ivey, who made his season debut on Saturday...Bickerstaff played 12 when the game was in contention against Milwaukee. Can he keep that up and put enough shooting on the floor for a team that's 21st in 3-point shooting?" Vincent Goodwill of ESPN

The Pistons play against the struggling Indiana Pacers Monday night inside Gainbridge Fieldhouse in search of their thirteenth straight victory and their fifteenth overall.