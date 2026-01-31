How Cade Cunningham Lead Detroit Pistons Past Golden State Warriors

The Detroit Pistons were able to defeat the Golden State Warriors 131-124 in a tough road game in San Francisco. With the win, the Pistons improved to 35-12 on the season and remain in first place in the Eastern Conference. Pistons guard Cade Cunningham led the way for Detroit with 29 points while dishing out 11 assists in the win.

Cunningham has now led the team in assists in each of the Pistons last five outings.

The Pistons have only lost back to back games twice in their 2025-26 campaign, and were in danger of doing so after losing two nights ago in Phoenix 114-96, but an elite first half performance would carry Detroit to their third win in their last four games. The Pistons led 77-64 at the halftime interval.

Pistons Get Well Rounded Effort From All in Win Over Golden State

Six different Pistons recorded double digit points in the win over Golden State. Jalen Duren recorded 21 points in 30 minutes in which Duren was able to get to the free throw line on five different occasions, going 7-10 from the stripe.

Tobias Harris and Duncan Robinson each had 15 points while Isaiah Stewart and Daniss Jenkins had 14 and 12 respectively.

Ausar Thompson was a menace throughout the entirety of the game, recording six steals, snagging eight rebounds, and dishing out two assists. The Pistons as a team were able to force 18 Warriors turnovers. Warriors guard Steph Curry went 4/10 from beyond the arc, but was forced out of the game with an injury in the third quarter which allowed the Pistons to continue to churn out good possesions.

Pistons Able to Hold Off Warriors Comeback Attempt Late in Fourth Quarter

The Warriors kept it interesting throughout the second half, which included them mounting a comeback that saw them whittle the Pistons lead to five with just over six minutes of regulation left, but Detroit and Cunningham were able to keep them at Bay to pick up their 35th win of the season. The Pistons dominated both ends on the glass, out rebounding the Warriors 53-42

The Pistons will now travel back to Detroit where they will have an off day before hosting the Nets on Sunday. The Nets are currently 22 games behind the Pistons and have lost seven of their last eight games. The game will be broadcasted on FanDuel Sports Network Detroit.