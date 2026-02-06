Five Big Questions Before New York Knicks vs. Detroit Pistons

The Detroit Pistons are on the second night of a back-to-back as they take on the red-hot New York Knicks in a game between the two teams at the top of the Eastern Conference standings.

To learn more about the Pistons' next opponent, we spoke with New York Knicks On SI contributor Jayesh Pagar.

The Knicks have been on a roll as of late. What's been the main reason behind their success?

Chemistry, plain and simple. After they beat the Nets and then took down the Nuggets in double overtime for their eighth straight win, you could see everything finally clicking. The ball's moving better, guys trust each other on both ends, and even Karl-Anthony Towns and Mitchell Robinson are developing real chemistry.

The defense has been night and day compared to early January when they lost nine of 11 and looked completely lost. The effort is there now. That's the difference between a team sleepwalking through games and one that looks like a real threat in the East.

How do you feel about the Knicks' trade deadline moves?

Smart moves. Everyone wanted Giannis, but the front office was realistic about what they actually needed - a backup point guard. Getting Jose Alvarado from New Orleans filled that hole, especially with Miles McBride done for the season.

Alvarado brings energy and defense off the bench. He'll need time to mesh with the team, but that's fine. Moving Yabusele was necessary - he wasn't contributing anything. This wasn't about making a splash. It was about addressing a weakness without giving up the future. That's good team management.

What's one thing people should know about the Knicks that cannot be found in a box score?

The effort. Early January, they looked disinterested - going through the motions, not competing. Now it's completely different. Guys are switching hard on defense and competing on every possession. That doesn't show up in the stats, but it's everything.

You can see it in how they play. That's the real difference between losing nine of 11 and winning eight straight. They're playing with urgency now. They look like they actually want it. That matters more than people think.

If the Knicks were to lose, what would be the reason why?

Injuries. Karl-Anthony Towns, OG Anunoby, and Josh Hart are all questionable. Lose a couple of those guys and things get tough, even with the win streak.

The Pistons have their own problems though - Jalen Duren just left their last game with knee soreness and Tobias Harris is still out with his hip. Both teams are banged up. If it comes down to depth, Detroit has home court and they're 12-3 there. That's a real advantage when rotations get tested.

What's your prediction for the game?

Depends on who plays. If the Knicks are healthy and Detroit's still missing Duren and Harris, New York should win - probably 113-110. If both teams are at full strength, it could turn into a shootout, maybe 127-125. Detroit's tough at home, but losing two starters is huge. I like the Knicks to get to nine straight here.

They've been playing too well, and the Pistons are banged up. Should be theirs to take.