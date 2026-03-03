Why J.B. Bickerstaff Isn’t Worrying About Detroit Pistons Shooting Struggles

The Detroit Pistons must be doing something right. They've won three straight regular season games and have won eight of their last nine. They've also won 11 of their last 13.

The Pistons are simply playing like a team that has been playing together for more than five years and like a team that has had more than three deep playoff runs together. They're surging late in fourth quarters to rip wins away from contenders.

They're holding off opposing late surges through tough and clutch defense. MVP candidate Cade Cunningham is leading some monstrous blowouts against competitive teams.

Most notably, the Pistons are even snagging wins when they shoot poorly from beyond the arc. In an era of basketball where consistency from three-point range is preached as paramount, the Detroit Pistons are winning in their own way. Their tough defense and efficiency inside the paint has defined their identity this season.

As fun as it is to watch the Pistons exhaust teams through pace and physicality, the Pistons will have to shoot better than 34.3% from three-point range by the time the regular season ends if they want to win an NBA championship.

Bickerstaff gives Detroit the confidence they need

It's possible Detroit can suddenly get hot from deep the moment their postseason run begins in late April. It would only give the team more confidence if they can move from No. 26 and into the top half of the league in team three-point shooting percentage. Despite the struggles from deep, Bickerstaff has maintained his messaging to the players.

Pistons forward Tobias Harris spoke to the media following their victory against the Orlando Magic. The game began with Detroit missing 17 of their first 18 three-point attempts. Detroit found themselves down just three points by the end of the first quarter and down seven by the end of the first half.

"[It is] extremely beneficial. He just keeps telling us, if we have good looks, take them. He knows our group. We know the valuation of the game and what is going for us, and what we need to keep on gearing towards in moments like that where they aren’t falling." Tobias Harris on Bickerstaff's trust

The Pistons stormed back to win 106 to 92. They won the game by 14 points despite missing 26 of their 30 three-point attempts. Orlando made six more threes and shot six more. Detroit just keeps finding new ways to win basketball games which is so much more impressive when you realize just how young the entire team really is.

Knowing who they are and what they need to be

Harris dove deeper into what the players should do and how they should think when the shooting slumps are happening.

The NBA announced today that @DetroitPistons center Jalen Duren was named Eastern Conference

Player of the Week for games played from Monday, Feb. 23 through Sunday, March 1. This marks the first time in his career that Duren has received the honor. pic.twitter.com/8DLkYx2JOZ — Pistons PR (@Pistons_PR) March 2, 2026

"There are certain times we just kind of have to adapt a little bit... let’s get into the paint, let’s get our defense and get us out in transition, so we have to figure it out on the fly, but Coach will give us that type of confidence as well. It is big for this whole group, and we feed off of that."

They understand what their strengths and weaknesses are. This is another quality of a veteran team, yet they've only played in one playoff series together.

However, it's also often that the team who shoots and makes more threes wins the game, regardless of how efficient a team was from two-point range. The hottest team can steals wins from the best of elite teams. Look to the cinderella Indiana Pacers of last postseason. The Pistons will have to improve their efficiency from three-point range and they can do so without sacrificing a single ounce of their true identity.