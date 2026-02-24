How Cade Cunningham Could Have Some Help Winning NBA MVP

As the Detroit Pistons are in the midst of one of the best regular seasons in recent history, with Cade Cunningham at the center of it.

As the season progresses, Cunningham’s MVP case has continued to grow. However, he’s by no means considered a favorite for the award with guys like Nikola Jokic, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Luka Doncic and Victor Wembanyama all having incredible seasons.

Cunningham may have one more thing that can help his case out though. With the NBA’s minimum game requirement for postseason accolades, those four players may not even be eligible to win MVP this season.

What is the rule?

The rule was created a few seasons ago in an attempt to stop load management, players are required to play in at least 65 games in order to be eligible for any major award after the season.

Cunningham is the only major MVP candidate as of right now who is likely to meet the rule. He’s missed just six games this season and still has breathing room, as he can miss 11 more games before being disqualified.

Meanwhile the other candidates are all under 10 games remaining.

The closest to being ineligible is Jokic. He has missed 16 games so far this season, meaning he can only miss one more the rest of the way. The Denver Nuggets still have 24 games. If Jokic has to miss anytime for injury or injury prevention, which he likely will, he will miss out on a potential fourth MVP.

Wembanyama and Doncic are also right on the verge of disqualification. Wembanyama has missed 13 games this season, and Doncic has missed 12 games. If either player is forced to miss a week or so of action, they will likely not be eligible for their first MVP awards.

Gilgeous-Alexander is the only other MVP candidate who has a real chance of making the 65-game minimum. He has six games left that he can miss. At his current rate, he’ll play in 67 games this year, just barely making the cut. If he had any kind of late season injury, or his current injury lasts longer than expected, he could miss out too.

Cunningham’s MVP case

Cunningham has led the Pistons to the top team in the East in a year where many expected them to still be developing in the middle of the pack.

He’s averaging 25.5 points and 9.8 assists, leading one of the league’s best offenses. He also has been a plus defender all year long, something other MVP candidates have struggled to do at times.

His availability should also be taken into consideration in the race. He’s played in 49 of the team’s 55 games so far this year. He’s on pace to play 73 games, being a pillar of stability for this organization.

Cunningham has more than earned a potential MVP award, being the clear best player on arguably the best team in the league. If he gets a little help winning the award, it’ll still be worth it.