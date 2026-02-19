Pistons Coach Explains How Cade Cunningham Has Mentally Evolved From Last Season

The Detroit Pistons go into their game tonight against the New York Knicks with a 40-13 record and the highest win percentage in the entire NBA.

They're being led by superstar guard and former 2021 No. 1 overall pick Cade Cunningham. Pistons head coach JB Bickerstaff is coming off of an All-Star Weekend tournament victory with Cunningham and center Jalen Duren.

If the best player on the team with the highest win percentage is averaging 25.3 points, 9.6 assists, 5.6 rebounds, 1.5 steals, and 0.8 blocks, you'd like assume this player is the leading MVP candidate. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Luka Doncic, and Nikola Jokic all sit ahead of Cunningham in betting odds to win the NBA MVP award. Pistons fans would call it disrespect, while Cunningham has been tuning out the extra and unnecessary noise all season.

Feb 6, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) dribbles defended by New York Knicks forward Mohamed Diawara (51) in the second half at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

Cade Cunningham is the NBA MVP

Bickerstaff sat down with former NBA champions Channing Frye and Richard Jefferson over All-Star weekend to discuss the success Detroit has enjoyed this season. Cunningham would be in a league of his own if the season ended today, according to Bickerstaff.

"If the season ended today, Cade Cunningham's the MVP. Hands down. If the MVP is the person who is most important to winning, with the record that we have and the weight that he carries, there's no doubt in my mind he's the MVP if the season were to end today. JB Bickerstaff on Cunningham's MVP case

The Pistons are likely going to secure homecourt advantage for the first round of the playoffs and for the entire playoffs as well. Cunningham's individual performance combined with the impact he has on his team winning a lot of games, he will deserve the award when the season is over.

The evolution of this Pistons team is not a mistake or some sort of accident that occurred through divine intervention. This Pistons team is a result of hard work and belief.

Cade believes he's the one now

Bickerstaff likened Cunningham's development to three-time NBA champion Dwyane Wade. Bickerstaff explained how he remembered watching Wade become "Flash" throughout the 2005-2006 NBA season. Wade and Shaquille O'Neal beat the Pistons in the Eastern conference finals and went on win the NBA championship that season.

"When Dwyane Wade became flash...when he was falling down backwards and just throwing the ball up over his head and it was just going in. Cade is in that stage now where he just believes that he's different...Cade believes he's the one now and his game is translating it." JB Bickerstaff on Cade's development

It's easy to give Cunningham all the flowers for simply being the talented player he is and the poised leader he's been this season. Some flowers need to be left over for head coach JB Bickerstaff.

The mindset he's been able to implement into the wiring of the Pistons young core is something the city of Detroit should be just as grateful for. As revered around the league as former head coach Monty Williams is, Cunningham, Duren, and the rest of the Pistons core simply weren't playing this hard for Williams.

Players clearly weren't as confident in their abilities before Bickerstaff arrived and it's been such a breath of fresh air for an organization who has been deprived of playoff success for over two decades.