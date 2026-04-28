Everything That Has Gone Wrong for Pistons and Right for Magic in Round 1 Series

The Detroit Pistons 94-88 Game 4 road loss to the Orlando Magic was enough to make Pistons fans scream.

Turnovers, another poor start, and missed opportunities down the stretch in Game 4 have put the Pistons, the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference, on the brink of elimination down 3-1 heading back to Detroit.

What Has Gone Wrong For Pistons In First Round Series?

Apr 27, 2026; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero (5) looks to pass in front of Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) during the second half during game four of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images | Mike Watters-Imagn Images

Throughout the series, turnovers have been at the forefront of the Pistons issues. In Monday night’s Game 4 loss, the Pistons committed 20 total turnovers.

The Magic capitalized on the Pistons mistakes, scoring 20 points. While Cade Cunningham led the Pistons with 25 points for the second consecutive game, he again struggled to take care of the basketball, committing eight turnovers.

While Pistons fans have placed a majority of the blame on Jalen Duren’s performance throughout the series, Cunningham’s turnover struggles have also played a factor in Detroit losing both road games in Orlando.

Cunningham has recorded 17 total turnovers over two games, which is something Pistons fans weren't accustomed to seeing throughout the regular season, when he was playing at an MVP level.

Inside What Has Gone Well For Magic

Apr 27, 2026; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic guard Desmond Bane (3) shoots a three point basket against Detroit Pistons forward Tobias Harris (12) during the first quarter during game four of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images | Mike Watters-Imagn Images

Four Magic players scored in double figures in the Game 4 win, including Desmond Bane (22 points), Franz Wagner (19 points), Paolo Banchero (18 points), and Wendell Carter Jr. (12 points).

The Magic’s team chemistry throughout the series, especially the play of Banchero and Bane, is one of the reasons why they find themselves up 3-1 and one win away from becoming just the seventh No. 8 seed to upset a No. 1 since the NBA expanded to a 16-team playoff format in 1984.

Along with his 12 points, Carter Jr. added 11 rebounds in the win, recording his second consecutive double-double in this series. Carter Jr.'s performance against Duren continues to be one of the deciding factors in the Magic's advantage in the series.

The Magic at full strength are a completely different team compared to the squad that struggled with injuries throughout the season. If the Magic advance past the Pistons, they could be in for a deep postseason run.

While the Pistons performance in the series hasn’t offered any indication that they have what it takes to come back and advance, history could be on Detroit’s side. During the 2003 postseason, the Pistons were down 3-1 against the Magic in the first round and came back to win the series.

A statement win in Game 5 at Little Caesars Arena could reignite the Pistons' engine and fuel a series comeback. The tip-off for Game 5 between the Pistons and Magic is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday night at Little Caesars Arena, with the game broadcast on Prime Video.